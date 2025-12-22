iQOO Z11 Turbo design teased ahead of launch with Snapdragon 8 Gen 5: Expectation iQOO has teased the design of its upcoming iQOO Z11 Turbo smartphone on Weibo. The phone is expected to feature a 6.59-inch 1.5K display, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor, and a large battery over 7600 mAh, making it a powerful upgrade over the Z10 Turbo.

New Delhi:

iQOO is set to unleash its next Z-series smartphone, as the company has shared a teaser on Weibo. As per the teaser, the design of the iQOO Z11 Turbo has been revealed. Although there is no update on the timeline for the handset launch, the latest teaser gives a clear view of the rear side.

The teaser image reveals that the iQOO Z11 Turbo sports a blue-coloured version with slightly curved edges. The iQOO branding is visible at the end of the back panel in the image. The comments on the image appear to reveal some information about metal frames on the phone, which will be an upgrade compared to its previous version.

Display and performance (Expected)

As per the Tipster Digital Chat Station, it was revealed that the display on the iQOO Z11 Turbo may come with a 6.59-inch display, supporting 1.5K resolution. This display size is smaller than that of its predecessor, the Z10 Turbo. However, the display quality will be quite good.

On the performance front, the upcoming smartphone will allegedly use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor. If this is true, this will be a huge improvement from the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 processor found in the present version, the Z10 Turbo.

The upcoming phone will also use a fingerprint sensor that is 3D ultrasonic, typically found in high-end models.

Battery, durability and other specifications

iQOO Z11 Turbo is expected to come with a 7,600 mAh battery, targeting heavy users and gamers.

The smartphone further features the IP68 and IP69 certifications for protecting it from dust and water. This is a significant advancement for the device, given the fact that the previous phone, the Z10 Turbo, was only IP65-rated.

About iQOO Z10 Turbo: Brief overview

To recall, the iQOO Z10 Turbo was launched in China in April 2025 at a starting price of around Rs. 21,100. The handset has been equipped with a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 SoC processor, up to 16GB of RAM and backed by a 7,620mAh battery that supports 90W fast charging.

Launch timeline

iQOO has not yet announced the official launch date of the Z11 Turbo. Still, with the design teaser already released, expect the specs and availability details to be unleashed soon.