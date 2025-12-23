From 3-minute iPhone deliveries to Rs 4.3 lakh tech carts: How Instamart changed India’s shopping habits Instamart’s 'How India Instamarted 2025' report shows how quick commerce turned into a major tech-buying platform this year. From 3-minute iPhone deliveries to Rs 4.3 lakh gadget carts, Indians embraced instant tech shopping like never before.

New Delhi:

Instamart's fifth edition of their trending report on ‘How India Instamarted 2025’ showcases the growth of quick commerce, which has grown beyond the grocery delivery services that Instamart started out doing. Customers received smartphones, high-tech gadgets, and gold within a few minutes, stating that technology has become an indispensable component of India's immediate buying behaviour.

According to the report, it was in the year 2025 when Indians began to stop planning for tech upgrades and buy them right away, along with everyday commodities like milk, eggs, and soft drinks.

Hyderabad creates a record with 4.3 lakh iPhone cart orders

The top tech story of the year came from Hyderabad, where one consumer put down the largest technology shopping cart in India on Instamart. The consumer shelled out Rs 4.3 lakh to order three iPhone 17 Pro models.

It is, however, worth considering that the time taken for the delivery of the order was rather impressive, especially considering that the customer had ordered something of high value. This clearly indicates that consumers trust the quick-commerce services when it comes to the delivery of products which are at a higher price point.

3-Minute iPhone delivery takes centre stage this year

Faster delivery was one of the key highlights from Instamart this year, as the fastest delivery of the iPhone 17 in the year happened in Pune (Maharashtra), which took precisely 3 minutes to deliver the device. The second fastest delivery of the latest iPhone took place in Ahmedabad, with only 3.5 minutes for the delivery.

These lightning-fast delivery services enabled Instamart to emerge as a trusted marketplace for bulky electronics, with all orders for tech products being delivered within 10 minutes.

The customer spent more than Rs 22 lakh last year as a regular buyer.

Buying tech was not just restricted to some indulgent one-off outlays. As per the report, the leading Instamart consumer in India spent more than Rs 22 lakh on repeated orders in the year 2025.

The items in their cart included smartphones, air fryers, headphones, SSDs, 24K gold coins, and even more mundane items like milk, eggs, ice cream, fruit, and even Tic Tacs. Not only that, but they also considered items like college textbooks.

Noida's Rs 2.69 lakh cart looks like a Tech Expo

One that caught everyone's attention was from Noida, which had a cart worth Rs 2.69 lakh filled with robot vacuum cleaners, Bluetooth speakers, portable SSDs, noise-cancelling headphones, and high-quality earbuds. It highlighted how Instamart is being perceived as a 'one-stop destination for all their purchases, and that's not limited to only groceries.

The Quick India Movement sale, which was arranged by Swiggy’s Instamart, has resulted in savings of almost Rs 500 crores for the customers, and one-third of the total purchases majorly came from Tier II and Tier III cities.