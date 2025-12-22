Poco M8 series India launch teased: M8 and M8 Pro expected soon Poco has teased the launch of new M-series smartphones in India. Reports suggest these upcoming devices will be called the Poco M8 and Poco M8 Pro, with leaks pointing to a launch soon and hardware similar to the Redmi Note 15 series.

New Delhi:

Poco has officially announced that some new M-series phones are going to hit the Indian market soon. The company has shared a teaser on its social media platform, but no names and key features have been revealed yet. However, different rumours and certification reports have indicated that Poco might soon launch its Poco M8 and Poco M8 Pro devices in the Indian market.

Poco M series devices are famous for providing features at budget-friendly rates, and the upcoming devices will likely follow that pattern as well.

Poco M8 and M8 Pro: Expected to launch soon

As reported recently, the upcoming smartphones might be called Poco M8 and Poco M8 Pro. Both devices appeared on some global and Indian certification websites, which indicates an imminent launch of the devices.

The Poco M8 5G is believed to have completed certification in BIS (Indian certification), NBTC, IMDA, and TDRA.

On the other hand, the Poco M8 Pro has been seen in FCC, IMEI, TDRA (UAE), and IMDA certification databases. This often happens just before a device is launched publicly.

The Poco M8 series may be based on Redmi Note 15 models.

Leaked information shows that the Poco M8 series might come as rebranded models from the Redmi Note 15 series. While the Poco M8 will likely be modelled after the Redmi Note 15 5G series, the Poco M8 Pro might feature the same specifications as the Redmi Note 15 Pro+.

However, there might be some differences in the Indian and global versions. According to reports, the primary camera on the Indian version of the Poco M8 Pro might be 50MP, just like the Chinese version of the Redmi Note 15 Pro+. However, the global Redmi Note 15 Pro+ has a 200MP primary camera.

Leaked designs and colour options

The leaked images of the Poco M8 and the Poco M8 Pro provide a clear indication that the new devices will come with the Poco design. The devices have appeared in the colour options of black, blue, and a combination of silver and black.

Key design features include:

A camera module consisting of three rear-facing cameras and having a squircle shape

Hole-punch selfie camera on the front

Large bezels around the screen

A USB Type-C port, speaker grille, and microphone are located at the bottom

The power button and volume buttons are on the right side. The Poco logo is situated at the lower right corner of the rear panel.

What to expect next?

Poco is likely to reveal further information soon, including its launch timeline, specs, and pricing for India.