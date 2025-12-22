Apple AirPods Pro 3 users still face static and crackling issues despite firmware updates Apple’s AirPods Pro 3 continue to face audio issues, with users reporting static, crackling, and high-pitched noises even after multiple firmware updates. The ongoing complaints suggest the problem may not be fixed through software alone.

New Delhi:

Apple AirPods Pro 3 is a top-end wireless earbud which is known for better audio quality and better noise-cancelling functionality. But several months down the road, consumers have been complaining about the audio issues, like hearing the static and buzzing sounds, as well as occasional interference of a high pitch.

These problems have also been documented around the world, all in spite of Apple’s release of two firmware updates within the period that these problems started to surface.

What problems are users facing?

The problem of static sound and crackling sound started after the launch of the AirPods Pro 3. According to some users who reported audible noises when using the Active Noise Cancellation mode (ANC).

Common criticisms include:

Static noise when ANC is enabled, despite there not being any music playing

Audio playback: Crackling sounds

Sudden sounds of a higher pitch or whistling

Audio Delay/SYNC Problems While Playing Videos on Computers

Audio distortion: What is the main issue?

Many users have experienced the static sound problem, which is surfacing randomly, making it difficult for users to connect, communicate, or avoid the problem.

Though the company has rolled out the firmware updates, it has not resolved the issue.

The problem first made headlines in late October (2025), giving rise to hopes that the software update would fix it, but it did not. Apple has seeded Firmware version 8B30 on December 10, but the new firmware updaters claim the issues are persistent.

It has been reported that the static interference has continued even after extended periods of proper operation.

Hardware replacement is not helping some customers

Some affected users have reached out to Apple Support for assistance and have actually received a replacement pair of AirPods Pro 3. Unfortunately, some users have seen similar issues even in their replacement headphones.

If this is the case, the problem could be difficult to solve with software updates.

Based on the ongoing reports of static and crackling sounds, it seems as if the AirPods Pro 3 audio problem has yet to be resolved. Although Apple will likely provide more updates, it seems as if a hardware remedy is in order in this situation.

In India, as per the pricing of AirPods Pro 3, customers have been expecting nothing but perfection.