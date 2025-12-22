Bharat Taxi to launch in India on January 1, 2026: Everything you need to know Bharat Taxi, a new cooperative ride-hailing service, will officially launch in India on January 1, 2026. Unlike Uber and Ola, it follows a driver-owned model that promises zero commission, no surge pricing, and fair earnings for drivers.

Bharat Taxi in India has been announced for January 1, 2026. This is an innovative taxi service where customers have the option of procuring cabs, autos, and bike taxis, all done via an application that has been developed for this purpose. Although it appears like Uber, Ola, or even Rapido, it is completely different.

The service has already been operational in beta form in certain areas of Delhi and Gujarat, giving the users a preview of the service in action.

What Is Bharat Taxi?

Bharat Taxi operates on a cooperative model as a taxi service. This implies that the service is controlled by drivers and not by any private player or investor. It can also be said to be operating on the “Amul model for taxis”, with thousands of taxis pooling in to run the service.

It provides easy ride booking for users, just like other taxi apps. It provides more control and earning possibilities for drivers.

Who is behind Bharat Taxi?

This service is supported by Sahakar Taxi Cooperative Limited, located in New Delhi.

Jayen Mehta, the chairman of the cooperative, is also the managing director of Amul.

It is further assisted in its growth and services by the India Government’s Ministry of Cooperation. It is a huge first-of-its-kind initiative in the Indian mobility market.

How does Bharat Taxi work?

Bharat Taxi operates on a commission-free business model. This ensures that the drivers get to retain between 80% and 100% of the money they make at the end of the day. This is as opposed to the commission charged by most online cab services

While the drivers will eventually have to pay a small fee to use the platform, this will be much lower and only used to support operations.

As far as passengers are concerned, this model could imply that there would be no surge pricing, and prices for routes such as home or office would be stable.

How to download and use Bharat Taxi?

Bharat Taxi Application is already available on the Google Play Store (Android) Apple App Store (iPhone) At present, the services offered by the app are limited because the app is still undergoing beta testing.

The final app may differ as the nationwide launch starts. The app has technology for backend support similar to the Namma Yatri app supported by ONDC.

Has this model worked before?

Yes. Such ride-sharing cooperatives are owned by taxi drivers in other parts of the world. The Drivers Cooperative in New York City began operations in the year 2021. But Bharat Taxi is the first major taxi cooperative in India.