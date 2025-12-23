Huawei Nova 15 series launched with Kirin chips, 6500mAh battery and 100W charging: Details Huawei has launched the Nova 15 series in China, including the Nova 15 Ultra, Nova 15 Pro and Nova 15. The new smartphones bring large batteries, fast 100W charging, Kirin chipsets, high-resolution OLED displays and advanced camera setups.

Huawei unveiled the Nova 15 lineup in the Chinese market as the next offering in the Nova series, one of the most popular devices. Huawei’s Nova 15 lineup includes three different phones: Nova 15 Ultra, Nova 15 Pro and Nova 15, and all of these support the HarmonyOS 6.0.

Huawei Nova 15: Price list

The Huawei Nova 15 is priced from CNY 2,699 (around Rs 34,400) for the 256GB storage version, and from CNY 2,999 (around Rs 38,000)

Price for the Huawei Nova 15 Pro: CNY 3,499 (approximately 45,000 INR) for the 256GB variant.

Kunlun Glass variants will cost CNY 3,599 (approximately 46,000 INR) for 256GB storage.

And CNY 3,899 (approximately 50,000 INR) for the 512GB storage variant.

Available colour options for the phones include:

Vibrant Green

Zero Degree White

Phantom Night Black

Purple

Huawei Nova 15 Ultra and Nova 15 Pro: Specifications

The Nova 15 Ultra and Nova 15 Pro sport a 6.84-inch Full-HD+ LTPO OLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate with Kunlun Glass protection.

Processor: Both smartphones are fuelled by the Kirin 9010S chipset.

Cameras: Nova 15 Ultra boasts a 50MP primary camera equipped with OIS, a 50MP telecamera periscope, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a multispectral camera.

And, Nova 15 Pro features a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP telecamera, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and the same multispectral camera.

Both devices come equipped with a 50MP front camera and the ability to capture video in 4K.

Battery details: Both devices feature a battery that measures 6,500 mAh and support fast charging that goes to a maximum of 100 W.

Protection: The battery life depends on the device; the Ultra variant holds an IP68 and IP69 rating.

Huawei Nova 15: Features