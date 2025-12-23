Samsung Galaxy A37, Galaxy A57 may launch with bigger camera sensors and major imaging upgrades Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57 in early 2026 with major camera hardware upgrades. Leaks suggest both phones could feature a new 50MP main camera with a larger sensor, promising better low-light performance and image quality in the mid-range segment.

New Delhi:

Samsung seems to have some plans for an upgrade in its camera capabilities for its next-generation mid-range smartphones. With the recent report emerging, it has come to light that the Samsung Galaxy A37 and the Samsung Galaxy A57 may be launched next year with an upgrade in their image capabilities.

This leak is prototype software code and indicates that Samsung is looking to upgrade camera quality on the A series before their launch that is anticipated sometime in 2026.

Larger 50MP main cameras on both devices

According to Smartprix, it is expected that both the Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57 will be sporting a 50-megapixel primary sensor. Depending on the region, this could either be an IMX 906 from Sony or an ISOCELL S5KGNJ sensor by Samsung.

Both sensors come in a bigger 1/1.56-inch size and are a major upgrade over the 1/1.95-inch sensor found on the Galaxy A36. This translates to a bigger sensor able to capture more light, leading to an improvement in low-light image quality and detail.

Samsung Galaxy A57: Improved secondary cameras

The Galaxy A57 will likely position itself higher in the Samsung mid-range lineup, thanks to the added camera features. The device is set to feature a 13MP ultra-wide camera with the ISOCELL S5K3L6 image sensor and a 5MP macro lens with the GalaxyCore GC05A3 image sensor.

For taking selfies, the Galaxy A57 could come equipped with a 12 MP front camera, which would feature the ISOCELL S5K3LC image sensor and offer a better camera system than other entry-level models.

Samsung Galaxy A37: Same main camera, less complicated setup

The Galaxy A37 might also come equipped with the same improved 50MP primary camera but with more basic auxiliary cameras. Rumours say that the camera may include an 8MP ultra-wide camera sporting the GalaxyCore GC08A3 sensor, together with the 5MP macro camera from the Galaxy A57.

Front-facing, the rumoured specs for the Galaxy A37 include a 12MP GalaxyCore GC12A2 front-facing camera, which instantly distinguishes it from the higher-end A57.

Launch timeline and what to expect

These specifications have leaked from early software versions, and thus, changes can still be expected based on pricing and component availability. Slightly before the traditional release time of March, if the reports can be believed, the Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57 will be released by Samsung in February of next year.

If it goes ahead as planned, it could make Samsung’s mid-range offerings much more competitive in terms of camera capabilities.