AI everywhere: Top gadgets of 2025 that transformed everyday tech in India 2025 turned out to be a landmark year for artificial intelligence in consumer technology. From AI-powered smartphones and laptops to smart wearables and home gadgets, AI moved from being a background feature to the core of everyday devices in India.

New Delhi:

The year 2025 was quite an iconic year in the realm of artificial intelligence in consumer electronics. From artificial intelligence-infused mobile phones, laptops, smart wearables, and home electronics, artificial intelligence went from being an associated feature to being the heart of every device in India. These are the top artificial intelligence-enabled gadgets of 2025, which revolutionised how people in India used technology.

Artificial intelligence in smartphones featured prominently

Smartphones in 2025 became smarter due to on-device AI processing. Various brands, like Samsung, Google, Apple, Xiaomi and Motorola, have included AI-enabled features like translation in ongoing calls, image optimisation, content summaries and intelligent battery management.

Such features as photo editing through AI technology, live voice transcription, and the creation of artificial intelligence wallpapers started being mainstream in mid-range smartphones sold in India for less than Rs. 30,000. The use of artificial intelligence in improving “network optimisation, particularly in 5G networks in Indian cities,” also increased.

AI-powered laptops transformed working and studying

AI laptops were a game-changer among students and professionals in India. AI-enabled Windows Copilot+ and AI-enabled chipsets supported functionalities like the ability to work offline with an AI assistant, an AI-powered summary of content, and AI-driven improvements in video calls.

These devices offered extended battery life, enhanced performance, and AI capabilities, which make laptops suitable for remote work, online learning, and other activities that involve content development. AI capabilities assisted in writing, programming, designing, and preparing for exams.

Smart wearables: The health companion

Wearables in 2025 went beyond counting footsteps. The artificial intelligence-powered smartwatches and fitness bands assisted users by providing insights related to health, like the onset of stress, heart problems, sleeping disorders and health recovery after exercise.

AI-based health alerts, regional language support, and personal fitness targets proved to be useful functions in wearable trackers for Indian consumers.

AI earbuds and headphones were a game-changer

The use of artificial intelligence-based earbuds has increased in the Indian market because of real-time noise cancellation, clear voice, and translation services. These devices were most helpful in work calls, online meetings, and while travelling.

Several models come with new sound profiles, which adapt the audio according to the surroundings, such as offices, traffic or public transport, which was helpful for city-dwelling Indians. Home gadgets became ‘smarter’ with the incorporation of AI.

AI made smart homes more intuitive in 2025

Smart home devices like robot vacuums, smart air purifiers and AI-powered security cameras are capable of learning consumer behaviour. In the Indian home environment, there has been an improvement in the optimal use of electricity consumption, indoor air quality, and security notifications.

The voice assistants have also improved in the way accents and languages spoken in India can be recognised. Artificial intelligence devices are now more accessible in India. Affordability was one of the largest transitions that occurred in 2025.

The best AI technology is not costly: Smartphones and devices

Budget smartphones, earbuds, and smart TVs launched with features enabled by AI technology. In 2025, AI became less of a buzzword and more of a daily buddy. The top gadgets brought AI not just as an additional feature but also used AI in order to provide effective solutions for Indian consumers.

As we look ahead, AI-powered gadgets are likely to become the norm and no longer the exception.