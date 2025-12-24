Realme Pad 3 5G India launch set for January 6 with gigantic 12200mAh battery: All we know so far Realme has confirmed that the Pad 3 5G will launch in India on January 6, 2026, alongside the Realme 16 Pro series. The tablet will feature a large 12,200mAh battery, a 2.8K Book-View display, stylus support, and Realme’s Next AI for Pad tools, making it a major upgrade over the Pad 2.

The Realme Pad 3 5G has been officially announced to be launched in the Indian market along with the upcoming series of phones from the technology company called the "Realme 16 Pro series". Not only this, but the product page of this product has been created on the company site, making it clear about the various specifications of this product. The upcoming product in the market is the next variant of the "Realme Pad 2", which was launched in the Indian market in July 2023.

The company has confirmed that the battery of the product is going to be quite large in comparison to the past products of this brand. Not only this, but the display of this product has a better resolution in comparison to the past product. It has been made clear in the information of this product that it contains an 11.5-inch 2K display.

Realme Pad 3 5G to Launch in India on January 6, 2026

The dedicated website page of the Realme 16 Pro series has been updated to confirm that the technology company shall also launch the Realme Pad 3 5G at the event, which is scheduled to go live in India on January 6, 2026, at 12 pm local time. Also, the device has appeared on the Realme website in India, along with some details and specifications, confirming its availability from the platform and some details.

Realme has also confirmed that it will provide a 12,200mAh Titan Battery in its Pad 3 5G. Regarding its Book-View Display that seems to be surrounded by a slim bezel, it will come with a 2.8K resolution. As a bonus, its stylus support and Next AI for Pad tools will also be included in the Realme Pad 3 5G.

It has been revealed that the device comes with a dual camera setup on the back, accompanied by an LED flash, which is embedded in a square-shaded deco. The branding for the company is also found on the back. The device comes in a minimum of two colour options, which are black and gold.

Tipster Mukul Sharma has posted screenshots from the Realme Pad 3 5G's supposed promotional webpage. From these screenshots, the Realme Pad 3 5G may come with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Max processor. The smartphone may also run on Android 16 with Realme UI 7.0. The device is also believed to sport a slimmer design with a thickness of 6.6 mm.

The display is also rumoured to have a refresh rate of 120Hz, pixel density of 296ppx, and 1.07 billion colours. Although the Mobile Indian couldn’t ascertain these reports. As already revealed, this tablet will replace the Realme Pad 2, which launched in July 2023 in Indian markets.

The tablet features an 11.5-inch display that is 2K and has an optimal refresh rate of 120Hz and a maximum brightness of 450 nits. The tablet has an 85.2 per cent screen-to-body ratio. For processing requirements, it has the MediaTek Helio G99 chipset and can support up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Additionally, it comes equipped with an 8,360mAh battery that supports 33W wired fast charging.