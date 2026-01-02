Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Technology
  3. Gaming
  4. Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for January 2: Free weapon skins, diamonds, characters and more

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for January 2: Free weapon skins, diamonds, characters and more

New year, and a new set of gaming codes for Free Fire Max which will help the players to win free in-game rewards. The codes are timebound, so players need to be swift, and they could win free diamonds, characters, weapon skins and more.

Free Fire
Free Fire Image Source : Garena
Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

Garena Free Fire Max, one of the popular battle royale games, has come up with a long list of redeem codes which will help players to enjoy and unlock the free in-game rewards like diamonds, weapons and skins. Here are the details about the latest codes.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for January 2 (2026)

Here are the redeem codes for Garena Free Fire Max available today:

  1. FFGYBGD8H1H4
  2. FFPLZJUDKPTJ
  3. XZJZE25WEFJJ
  4. BR43FMAPYEZZ
  5. UVX9PYZV54AC
  6. FF2VC3DENRF5
  7. FFCO8BS5JW2D
  8. FFML9KGFS5LM
  9. FFPLUJEHBSVB
  10. FFAC2YXE6RF2
  11. FFICJGW9NKYT
  12. XF4SWKCH6KY4
  13. FFEV0SQPFDZ9
  14. FFPSTXV5FRDM
  15. FFX4QKNFSM9Y
  16. FFXMTK9QFFX9
  17. FFW2Y7NQFV9S
  18. FHY645TR2Q34GDR3
  19. FYHR56YR56G5R6FT
  20. FGJ487XE6GDRT9G3
  21. FV1P9C4J7H5F3SBM
  22. FB1Z6U8N9A7O5TRS
  23. FIYUJUT7UKYFFDSU
  24. F7FGYJUR76JUT6HK
  25. FFPURTQPFDZ9
  26. FFNRWTQPFDZ9
  27. FF4MTXQPFDZ9
  28. FNYJ8X55GRTHY14G
  29. FR6YHR67HY5TRY43
  30. FH87KJHG19EMBRF3

To redeem codes for Free Fire Max, follow these steps

  • Go to the Garena Free Fire Rewards Redemption Site using your web browser.
  • Sign in with your Facebook, Google, or X account.
  • Input the redeem codes into the specified field.

Once the code is submitted, players will receive a confirmation message. Once confirmed, the rewards will be sent to your in-game mailbox.

If you win free diamonds and gold, they will automatically be sent to your account wallet, while the other in-game items will be in the Vault tab, which is available in the game lobby.

Key tips for redeeming codes in Free Fire Max

  • Players should keep in mind that codes cannot be used with guest accounts.
  • Make sure that your account is linked to a social media platform.
  • Redeem codes are available for a limited period of time and can only be redeemed once.

Garena Free Fire Max: What is it all about?

Originally released in September 2021, Garena Free Fire Max offers a better version of the original battle royale game, with better graphics, animations and gameplay. These gaming codes help players to claim free rewards like gold, diamonds, weapon skins, and even characters.

These codes are available for a short span, which will enable the players to receive exclusive in-game items along with special rewards. The game is currently available for download on both Android and iOS.

Redmi 15C 5G quick review: Big battery phone with great looks, but could be better if..

Lava Agni 4 Review: Premium design, strong performance, but battery and cameras holds it back

Philips 5000 series handheld steamer STH5030/20: A stylish and safe steaming for Indian household
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology and Gaming Section
Tech News Garena Free Fire Max Gaming
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\