Lava Agni 4 Review: Premium design, strong performance, but battery and cameras holds it back Lava Agni 4 is the latest mid-range smartphone, focusing on performance, a clean Android experience and a refined design. Although powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chip, the device still comes with an average camera and a decent battery.

New Delhi:

Lava, an Indian smartphone brand, has expanded its premium lineup with the launch of Agni 4. Priced at Rs 24,999 in India, the device features a bold secondary rear display, and the new model takes a more minimal and mature approach. Lava has positioned the Agni 4 as a performance-focused smartphone with a clean, near-stock Android experience and AI-driven features under its new Vayu AI platform.

Look and feel: Minimalist yet premium.

The Lava Agni 4 adopts a pill-shaped rear camera module, replacing last year’s secondary display. The design feels cleaner and more premium, standing out in a segment crowded with similar-looking phones. The metal frame and matte finish add to the premium feel, though the phone is slightly bulky.

A customisable Action Key is included, which will allow shortcuts like screenshots or app launches, but its placement will make it easy to miss. The phone is protected by an IP64 rating, but the rivals are already standing tall with IP68 or IP69 protection, providing devices with better dust and water resistance.

The device is available in two colour options – Lunar Mist and Phantom Black.

Display experience

The Agni 4 5G features a 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, up to 2,400 nits peak brightness and a flat panel with slim bezels.

The display looks vibrant and sharp – certainly suitable for gaming and video streaming/binge-watching. It also comes with dual stereo speakers that deliver decent sound and enhance multimedia consumption.

Processor and performance

Powering the Lava Agni 4 is the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset, paired with efficient thermal management via a 4,300mm VC liquid cooling system.

And it is one of the fastest smartphones in its segment with the capabilities of long gaming, day-to-day usage, which is smooth, and no noticeable lag or stutter.

Gaming performance

Gaming is one of the Agni 4’s biggest strengths:

BGMI runs at stable frame rates with minimal heating

COD Mobile averages over 55fps

Asphalt

Thermal control is excellent, keeping temperatures lower than most competitors during extended gaming sessions.

Camera Strength: Good selfies, average rear cameras

The Lava Agni 4 features a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP primary camera and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. On the front, it has a 50MP front shooter.

While selfies are a highlight with accurate skin tones and good contrast, rear cameras struggle with inconsistent detail when trying to take photos under average lighting conditions. It comes with an average dynamic range and weak portrait edge detection.

Under low-light conditions and night mode, the performance is acceptable but falls behind camera-focused rivals like the OnePlus Nord CE5.

Battery life and charging

The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 66W fast charging. While it supports a full day of moderate use, battery endurance is noticeably weaker compared to rivals offering 6,000 mAh to 7,000 mAh batteries.

Heavy gaming or downloads drain the battery faster than expected, making endurance one of the phone’s weakest points.

Software and AI features

The Lava Agni 4 ships with Android 15 and offers a clean and ad-free user interface. It has no third-party bloatware and 3 Android OS updates with 4 years of security patches.

Lava introduces Vayu AI, which includes AI tutors for Math and English. It also comes with AI call recording, text tools, companion AI agents, and virtual pets.

Although some AI features may feel experimental, the overall software experience is smooth and clutter-free.

Verdict: Should you buy the Lava Agni 4?

The Lava Agni 4 is a performance-first smartphone that excels in gaming, thermals, and a clean software experience. However, if you are looking for a great camera along with longer and smarter battery life, then this device is going to face some tough competitions from brands like Infinix GT 30 Pro, OnePlus Nord CE5, Realme 15T and Vivo Y400 Pro, which come with almost the same price tag but upgraded features.