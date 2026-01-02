Oppo Find X9S tipped to launch in India soon with Dimensity 9500+ and 7000mAh battery Oppo Find X9s is tipped to launch in India around March, according to fresh leaks. The compact flagship is expected to feature a Dimensity 9500+ chipset, 6.3-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, massive 7,000mAh battery, and high-end camera hardware.

New Delhi:

Oppo, one of the leading smartphone brands, launched the Find X9 and X9 Pro in India, and now it looks like they are planning to unleash another variant in the series. As per the new leaks, it is hinted that the Find X9S is on its way, and this variant will bring their compact flagship series to India for the first time.

The news came into the light when an Indian tipster named Debayan Roy (@Gadgetsdata on X.com) stated that we should see the FindX9S hit shelves around March 2026.

If the leaks from the tipster are right, then this will be one of the very few compact flagship phones officially available in India. That’s a big deal, since the previous Find X8S never made it here.

Details of Oppo Find X9S

The first thing to talk about is display and design. The Find X9S is rumoured to come with a 6.3-inch AMOLED or OLED display, which will be packed with a sharp 1.5K resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. The screen uses LTPS tech, so it can switch refresh rates to save battery. Even though it’s a smaller phone, Oppo’s apparently going all out on build quality—think metal frame and an IP69 rating. That means it’s tough enough to handle dust and water, putting it right at the top for durability.

Performance

Talking about the performance of the upcoming Find X9S, the handset will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500+ chip. With this, the device could be the real powerhouse, and will be able to handle multitasking, gaming, AI tasks, and all your multitasking without breaking a sweat. On top of that, there’s talk of an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, which just adds to that high-end feel.

Battery

Now, the battery is where things get wild. Rumour has it that the Find X9S comes with a massive 7,000mAh battery. For a phone this size, that’s huge. Expect it to last all day—and probably a lot longer—even if you are pushing it hard.

Cameras

Oppo will be coming up with a triple rear setup, with a whopping 200MP main sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide, and another 200MP periscope telephoto lens. This combo should make the Find X9S a serious contender for best camera phone, at least in the compact flagship crowd.

All things considered, the Oppo Find X9S looks like it’s going to be one of the most exciting premium smartphones to watch for in India in 2026.