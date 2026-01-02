Realme 16 Pro Max to launch along with 2 more variants: Prices leaked ahead of India launch on January 6 Realme 16 Pro and Realme 16 Pro+ prices have reportedly leaked ahead of their India launch on January 6. The lineup is expected to include two models with prices starting at Rs 31,999, featuring large batteries, 200MP cameras, and Snapdragon or MediaTek chipsets.

New Delhi:

Realme’s getting ready to launch the 16 Pro series in India on January 6, but it looks like the prices have already slipped out, ahead of the official launch. If the leaks are right, the company might unleash three models: the Realme 16 Pro 5G and the Realme 16 Pro+ 5G (which seem to be the confirmed models), and another will be the Redmi 16 Pro Max, having the most premium specs in the range. The handsets will show up on Flipkart and Realme’s own site once they go on sale.

What about the pricing and storage?

The details were first witnessed when the tipster named Paras Guglani wrote about the Realme 16 Pro 5G. He posted that the device will launch at a starting price of Rs 31,999 for 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. For the upgraded storage variant, the price may rise to Rs 33,999 for the 8GB + 256GB model. And the top-end model will be priced at Rs 36,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant.

The 16 Pro+ 5G sits higher up. The base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage should land at Rs 39,999. The 8GB + 256GB version is tipped at Rs 41,999, and the maxed-out 12GB + 256GB model hits Rs 44,999. These prices line up with earlier rumours, especially the Pro+ model getting a box price close to Rs 43,999.

The Pro Max variant may cost something around Rs 45,000 to 50,000, depending on the variants.

Sale details

Realme has confirmed the launch date, but they’re still playing coy about the official prices. Expect sales to start soon after the big reveal, mostly through online stores.

Now, for the specs—both phones are rumoured to pack a massive 7,000mAh battery and a 200MP main rear camera. The Realme 16 Pro+ 5G is expected to run on the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, while the standard Pro 5G gets the MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Max. In India, these phones will go up against rivals like the OnePlus Nord 5 and iQoo Neo 10.