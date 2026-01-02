No iPhone 18 in 2026? Apple may delay standard launch strategy Apple is reportedly planning a major shake-up in its iPhone launch cycle. New reports suggest the standard iPhone 18 may not launch in 2026, with Apple instead prioritising Pro models and a foldable iPhone while pushing the base iPhone 18 launch to early 2027.

New Delhi:

After the successful iPhone 17 launch, 2026 is expected to be about the new series, but it seems like Apple will be shaking things up. For years, the tech giant has followed a pretty predictable routine of launching every September – a whole new batch of iPhones drops at once. But now, the company seems to have dropped the idea of releasing the iPhone 18 this year. If things go as expected, the iPhone 17 will stick around as Apple’s newest non-Pro phone for more than a year and a half. This would be the first time Apple skips an entire year without updating its main iPhone model.

So, what’s going on in Apple Inc.?

Apple seems ready to ditch the 'everything in September' approach, as per the sources. Instead, they are looking at a new schedule for rolling out new iPhones at different times of the year. The idea is to keep the launches premium with more experimental devices—like the Pros and maybe that long-rumoured foldable—front and centre in the fall, while holding off on the standard and more affordable phones until later.

If you are wondering what’s coming instead of the regular iPhone 18 in 2026, here’s what to expect:

iPhone 18 Pro

iPhone 18 Pro Max

Apple's first foldable iPhone

The standard iPhone 18, the new iPhone 18e, and a second-gen iPhone Air? Those are apparently set for spring 2027. So, Apple’s drawing a clear line—premium stuff first, mainstream later.

Why is Apple planning to change the launch schedule for iPhones?

Apple’s iPhone lineup just keeps getting bigger. We’ve already seen new models like the iPhone 16e and the iPhone Air, and that foldable is likely on the way soon too. By the end of 2026, Apple might have up to eight different iPhones on the market at once, including older models. Spreading out the launches could help them avoid their own products competing with each other, give each phone more time in the spotlight, and make marketing less of a headache.

Now, for folks in India, this shift could mean base iPhones stick around longer and hold their prices a bit better, while the fancier models show up first—and cost more. But if you’re waiting for the next big standard iPhone upgrade, you’ll probably have to hang tight until well into 2027.

Of course, Apple has not yet said anything about these changes yet, and we could expect more details over the period of time.