iQOO 15R spotted on Bluetooth SIG, launch likely soon with Snapdragon 8 Gen 5

New Delhi:

iQOO, one of the popular smartphone brands, appears to be expanding its flagship lineup further with the possible launch of a new smartphone called the iQOO 15R. The device has now been spotted on the Bluetooth SIG certification database, a development that usually signals that a product is close to its official debut.

The listing shows a phone with model number I2508—this is clearly labelled as the iQOO 15R. There are not any specs or design details revealed yet (by the time of writing), but this is the first official sign that the phone exists. So yeah, it’s looking more and more likely that a launch is right around the corner.

Now, here’s where it gets interesting. That same model number popped up before on the IMEI database as the iQOO Neo 11, linked to both the Indian and global markets. But with the Bluetooth SIG listing out, it seems iQOO has settled on calling it the iQOO 15R. According to TechOutlook, this phone is basically a rebranded iQOO Z11 Turbo—the Z11 Turbo hasn’t even launched in China yet. If that’s true, the 15R would sit just below the flagship iQOO 15, kind of like OnePlus does with its “R” series.

Performance-wise, leaks say the iQOO 15R runs on Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip. That’s the same processor expected in the OnePlus Ace 6T for China and the OnePlus 15R for global markets, so you can expect top-tier speed. The phone’s code name is “The Battle Spirit” (from the Chinese), and it should pack a 6.59-inch display—no official word on whether it’s AMOLED, but given iQOO’s recent phones, that’s a safe bet.

Camera fans, listen up: the iQOO 15R is rumoured to sport a huge 200-megapixel main rear camera. This suggests iQOO wants to make a splash with mobile photography. For design, the 15R is expected to feature a metal frame, a glass back, and rounded corners—a premium feel all around. It’s also tipped to carry IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance, plus an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for extra security.

As for the launch, iQOO hasn’t officially said when it’s coming, but the Bluetooth SIG certification means things are moving fast. Early 2026 looks likely. If the iQOO 15R lands in India, it could shake up the premium performance smartphone market in a big way.