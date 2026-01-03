BSNL launches free Wi-Fi calling across India ahead of 5G push: Details BSNL has rolled out Wi-Fi Calling (VoWiFi) service across India, allowing users to make and receive calls even in areas with weak mobile signals. The feature is free, works without any app, and is expected to benefit rural users the most while intensifying competition with Jio and Airtel.

New Delhi:

BSNL, one of the leading government-owned telecom service providers, has just rolled out Wi-Fi Calling (also known as VoWiFi) for all its mobile users across the country. If you have ever been annoyed with call dropping or voice breaking because of the bad signal and low connectivity, then here is the good news for you. Now, your smartphone can place calls by using any Wi-Fi network – not just your regular mobile connection.

Lately, BSNL has been busy upgrading its network. They have been working on their towers and setting the stage for long-promised 4G, with 5G somewhere on the horizon, too. But right now, Wi-Fi Calling is the big change.

Benefits of VoWiFi

With Wi-Fi Calling, you do not need to hunt for a strong signal. Whether you’re in your basement, stuck in an old building with thick walls, or out in the countryside, you can still make regular calls.

Everything works the same as before—you dial as usual, and the person you’re calling doesn’t need to be on Wi-Fi.

The main difference?

Calls sound clearer, and you are less likely to get cut off – low call drop.

This is a real win for people in rural areas. BSNL still has tonnes of customers in towns and villages where other networks can be patchy. With VoWiFi, folks in those places can use their home broadband or public Wi-Fi to stay connected.

That’s huge, especially if you rely on cheaper recharge plans and can’t afford to miss important calls because the signal disappears.

There’s another plus: you don’t have to pay extra for Wi-Fi Calling, and you don’t need to download any extra apps. Just flip the ‘Wi-Fi Calling’ switch in your phone’s settings, and you’re set. If your mobile signal drops, your phone automatically switches to Wi-Fi for calls. It’s simple, and it puts BSNL on equal footing with Jio and Airtel, who already offer this feature.

Keep in mind, you need to have a smartphone, or this service will not work on old-school keypad phones. But if your smartphone’s up to date, turning on Wi-Fi Calling will take just a few seconds.

With the new call feature update, BSNL is making life easier for its users and showing it can keep up in India’s crowded telecom scene.