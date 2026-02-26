Samsung Galaxy S26 series launched with higher price tags: Variants, cost and availability

New Delhi:

Samsung Electronics has officially launched the Galaxy S26 series at the Galaxy Unpacked event, which took place in San Francisco. The new lineup includes three new lineups- Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus and Galaxy S26 Ultra. Pre-orders for the same series have already started, and the official sale will start from March 11. The biggest talking points this year are higher prices, upgraded Galaxy AI agents and the return of Exynos chipsets in select markets.

Samsung Galaxy S26 series officially unveiled

Samsung Galaxy S26: Specs, variants and price

The Samsung Galaxy S26 remains the entry model in the flagship lineup but comes at a higher starting price this year.

Variants and pricing

12GB + 256GB: USD 899.99 (approx Rs 74,700)

12GB + 512GB: $1,099.99 (approx Rs 91,300)

Notably, Samsung has removed the 128GB variant, increasing the entry cost compared to the previous generation.

Key highlights:

12GB RAM standard

Advanced Galaxy AI features

Exynos chipset in select markets

Refined design and improved thermal performance

Galaxy S26 Plus: Bigger and better

The S26 Plus sits right between the base and Ultra models- that offers bigger display and batter battery.

Variants and prices: Galaxy S26 Plus

12GB RAM and 256GB storage: USD 1,099.99 (about Rs 91,300)

12GB RAM and 512GB storage: USD 1,299.99 (about Rs 1,07,900)

This new Plus model is USD 100 higher than last year’s model.

Here are the highlighting feature of the Galaxy S26 Plus:

Larger display than the regular S26

Better Galaxy AI integration

Premium build

More efficient performance

Galaxy S26 Ultra: The premium

If you want the best camera phone, then the Galaxy S26 Ultra is it. This model packs the most powerful hardware and the latest Galaxy AI.

Variants and prices: Galaxy S26 Ultra

12GB RAM and 256GB storage: USD 1,299.99 (about Rs 1,07,900)

12GB RAM and 512GB storage: USD 1,499.99 (about Rs 1,24,500)

16GB RAM and 1TB storage: USD 1,799.99 (about Rs 1,49,400)

