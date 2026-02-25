Samsung Galaxy S24 FE gets massive Rs 25000 price cut ahead of Galaxy S26 launch

New Delhi:

Just ahead of the big Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung has dropped the price of the existing Galaxy S24 FE (which was launched in 2024). When the handset got launched, it cost around Rs 59,999. Now, after the discount, the handset is available at Rs 35,999 on Flipkart, which is a straight price cut of 40 per cent.

Big price drop on Samsung Galaxy S24 FE: Extra savings with bank and exchange offers

Flipkart, a popular e-commerce platform, is offering some extra deals now. All you need to have is the right bank card, which will help you avail yourself of the best instant discount at checkouts. But the real money-saver is the exchange offer with the device. Like, in case you trade your old phone, you will be able to get up to Rs 27,000 off, depending on what you hand over and its condition. Adding everything up (offers and discounts), the Galaxy S24 FE suddenly looks like one of the best mid-premium deals out there.

(Image Source : FLIPKART)Samsung Galaxy S24 FE

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE: Specifications

The Galaxy S24 FE comes with a big 6.7-inch AMOLED display, protected by Gorilla Glass Victus+, and an aluminium frame. The handset comes with an IP68 rating, which makes the device tough enough to fight against water and dust. Out of the box, it runs Android 14 OS, with options for up to 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The camera setup’s solid: a 50MP main shooter, an 8MP telephoto, and a 12MP ultra-wide on the back. Up front, there’s a 10MP camera for selfies and calls. The 4700mAh battery keeps things running smoothly all day.

Should you buy it now?

With the Galaxy S26 series just a few hours away, this price cut on the S24 FE is hard to ignore. If you want a smartphone with a strong processor, a premium look, and a flexible camera system—at a much lower price—now’s a pretty good time to snag the deal.