Monday, February 10, 2025
     
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge leaks: Slimmest smartphone ever and more

If the leaks are true, the Samsung Galaxy 25 Edge could be a game-changer in smartphone design, which will offer flagship-level features in the slimmest body ever seen on a Samsung device.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Published : Feb 10, 2025 11:00 IST, Updated : Feb 10, 2025 11:03 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge
Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

Samsung is set to redefine smartphone design with its upcoming Galaxy 25 Edge, the thinnest Samsung phone ever. The device was recently teased at the Galaxy Unpacked Event, and leaks suggest it will pack powerful hardware in a sleek, bezel-less design. Here’s everything we know so far.

Top-tier camera and display features

The Galaxy 25 Edge is expected to feature a 200MP primary camera, offering unparalleled clarity and detail, along with a 12MP front camera for high-quality selfies.

Samsung will reportedly use an LTPO display with a 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring a smooth and vibrant visual experience. The ultra-thin bezels will measure just 1.32mm, making them slimmer than the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Powerful hardware and premium build

The Galaxy 25 Edge will likely sport a premium aluminium frame with Corning Gorilla Glass for added durability. Other rumoured specifications include:

  • 12GB RAM for seamless multitasking
  • 25W fast charging for quick power-ups
  • Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 for next-gen connectivity
  • UFS 4.0 storage & USB-C 3.2 for faster data transfer

One key mystery remains the processor. While Samsung has not confirmed the chipset, leaks suggest it may house the Snapdragon 8 Elite, just like the Galaxy S25 series.

How does the Galaxy 25 Edge compare to the Galaxy S25?

Despite its slimmer form factor, the Galaxy 25 Edge is expected to share many specs with the S25 series. However, the challenge will be fitting all this high-end hardware into a thinner chassis, which might result in a reduced battery capacity.

Samsung’s new Edge series seems to focus on aesthetics and portability rather than being a performance upgrade over the S25 series. With a minimalist bezel and ultra-slim build, the Galaxy 25 Edge is expected to compete directly with the upcoming iPhone 17 Air.

