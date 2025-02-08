Buy Apple iPhone 15 256GB at Rs 30,000 on Flipkart: Know-how

Follow us on Image Source : FILE iPhone 15

If you are waiting for a price drop on the iPhone 15, then now is the right time as Flipkart is offering a massive discount on the device. The handset, with a 256GB storage variant has dropped in price to Rs 30,000 after applying all offers.

iPhone 15 256GB sees huge price cut on Flipkart

The official price of the iPhone 15 256GB variant is Rs 79,900, but Flipkart is offering a flat 12 per cent discount, reducing the price to Rs 69,999.

However, there are additional bank and exchange offers that can make it even more affordable.

How to get an iPhone 15 for less than Rs 30,000?

Here’s how you can buy the iPhone 15 at a heavily discounted price:

Flat discount: Flipkart is offering a direct Rs 9,901 discount, bringing the price to Rs 69,999. Bank offers: You can avail of additional discounts with select bank credit/debit cards, making the final price even lower. Exchange offer: Flipkart is offering an exchange bonus of up to Rs 39,150 if you trade in your old smartphone. If your old device qualifies for the maximum exchange value, the price of the iPhone 15 drops to Rs 30,849. Final price after all offers: Less than Rs 30,000 with eligible bank and exchange discounts.

Note: The exchange value depends on the condition and model of your old phone. If your old smartphone is in good working condition, you may get the full exchange value.

iPhone 15 specifications: Why you should buy it?

The iPhone 15 was launched in 2023 and comes packed with premium features, including:

6.1-inch Super Retina Display – Supports Dolby Vision for an immersive viewing experience. Apple A16 Bionic Chipset – Delivers powerful performance for gaming, multitasking, and smooth UI experience. 48MP + 12MP Dual Camera – High-resolution primary camera for stunning photos and a 12MP selfie camera for crystal-clear video calls. 3349mAh Battery – Supports fast charging and wireless charging for long-lasting performance. IP68 Water and Dust Resistance – Can survive accidental water splashes and dust exposure. Storage and RAM: Comes with 6GB RAM and up to 512GB storage for smooth performance.

ALSO READ: Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for February 8: Free diamonds, gun skins and other in-game rewards

ALSO READ: Get free Netflix access for three months with this Airtel recharge plan: Details here