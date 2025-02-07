Friday, February 07, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Technology
  4. Get free Netflix access for three months with this Airtel recharge plan: Details here

Get free Netflix access for three months with this Airtel recharge plan: Details here

If you're an Airtel customer or planning to switch, this recharge plan is a no-brainer. You get Netflix for free along with plenty of data and unlimited calls, all for a reasonable price. It’s an excellent deal for OTT enthusiasts who want to save money while enjoying uninterrupted streaming.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Published : Feb 07, 2025 19:19 IST, Updated : Feb 07, 2025 19:19 IST
NETFLIX
Image Source : FILE NETFLIX

If you are planning to take a Netflix subscription to enjoy the vast and exclusive content, but do not wish to spend extra money month-on-month, then here is a smart trick from one of the leading telecom service providers in the country. If you are an Airtel user, then you can avail free free Netflix subscriptions with certain recharge plans, which are currently active. 

Here are some in-depth details about the plan.

Airtel’s special recharge plan with a Netflix subscription

For Netflix fans, Airtel is offering a prepaid recharge plan which comes bundled with the OTT platform. This plan will be valid for 84 days and will cost less than Rs 1800.

This indeed is a perfect option for those who are looking forward to having high-speed data and OTT streaming without spending an extra penny.

Details of the 84-day recharge plan

Airtel's plan comes at Rs 1798 and offers great value. Here’s what you’ll get:

 

Related Stories
Airtel's 90-day plan offers incredible value, featuring free calling and a host of other benefits

Airtel's 90-day plan offers incredible value, featuring free calling and a host of other benefits

TRAI action: Jio reduces price of its newly introduced voice-only recharge plan

TRAI action: Jio reduces price of its newly introduced voice-only recharge plan

Jio, Airtel's new voice-only plans: Which offer the best value for up to 365 days?

Jio, Airtel's new voice-only plans: Which offer the best value for up to 365 days?

TRAI intervention: Jio, Airtel, Vi launch revised voice-only recharge plans

TRAI intervention: Jio, Airtel, Vi launch revised voice-only recharge plans

Airtel's affordable plan, valid from January to December, millions of subscribers rejoice

Airtel's affordable plan, valid from January to December, millions of subscribers rejoice

BSNL's 12-month free calling recharge plan puts pressure on Airtel, Vi's voice-only plans

BSNL's 12-month free calling recharge plan puts pressure on Airtel, Vi's voice-only plans

Airtel's 84-day plan offers unbelievable value with data, unlimited calling at affordable price

Airtel's 84-day plan offers unbelievable value with data, unlimited calling at affordable price

Airtel, Vi, and BSNL users can make and get free calls without recharging their numbers: Trick

Airtel, Vi, and BSNL users can make and get free calls without recharging their numbers: Trick

  1. 84-Day validity: This plan will be valid for 3 months easily, giving you a hassle-free life.
  2. Unlimited calling: Those who opt for this plan will be able to avail unlimited calling to any network for the entire duration of the plan i.e., 84 days.
  3. 100 Free SMS: Like most of the recharge plans, this recharge will give 100 SMS per day for the next 84 days.
  4. Huge data pack: You will get a total of 252GB of data for 84 days, which will be perfect for all your streaming needs.
  5. Unlimited 5G data: If you are a 5G network user, you can avail unlimited data for even smoother streaming.

Free Netflix, but with some limitations on this recharge plan

With all the above benefits which are attested with the recharge plan, Airtel is further offering a free Netflix subscription which is a plus point. However, it is important to note that this will be a mobile-only Netflix plan- meaning you cannot use this streaming service on multiple devices (the lowest-budget Netflix plan).

ALSO READ: Vivo X200 Ultra to feature 6.8-inch 2K LTPO OLED display and 200MP camera: Expectations

ALSO READ: TRAI set to change 10-digit landline numbers: What it means for you?

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement