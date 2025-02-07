Get free Netflix access for three months with this Airtel recharge plan: Details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE NETFLIX

If you are planning to take a Netflix subscription to enjoy the vast and exclusive content, but do not wish to spend extra money month-on-month, then here is a smart trick from one of the leading telecom service providers in the country. If you are an Airtel user, then you can avail free free Netflix subscriptions with certain recharge plans, which are currently active.

Here are some in-depth details about the plan.

Airtel’s special recharge plan with a Netflix subscription

For Netflix fans, Airtel is offering a prepaid recharge plan which comes bundled with the OTT platform. This plan will be valid for 84 days and will cost less than Rs 1800.

This indeed is a perfect option for those who are looking forward to having high-speed data and OTT streaming without spending an extra penny.

Details of the 84-day recharge plan

Airtel's plan comes at Rs 1798 and offers great value. Here’s what you’ll get:

84-Day validity: This plan will be valid for 3 months easily, giving you a hassle-free life. Unlimited calling: Those who opt for this plan will be able to avail unlimited calling to any network for the entire duration of the plan i.e., 84 days. 100 Free SMS: Like most of the recharge plans, this recharge will give 100 SMS per day for the next 84 days. Huge data pack: You will get a total of 252GB of data for 84 days, which will be perfect for all your streaming needs. Unlimited 5G data: If you are a 5G network user, you can avail unlimited data for even smoother streaming.

Free Netflix, but with some limitations on this recharge plan

With all the above benefits which are attested with the recharge plan, Airtel is further offering a free Netflix subscription which is a plus point. However, it is important to note that this will be a mobile-only Netflix plan- meaning you cannot use this streaming service on multiple devices (the lowest-budget Netflix plan).

