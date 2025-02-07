Vivo X200 Ultra to feature 6.8-inch 2K LTPO OLED display and 200MP camera: Expectations

Follow us on Image Source : VIVO Vivo X200 Ultra

The Vivo X200 Ultra is rumoured to feature a 6.8-inch 2K LTPO OLED display with minimal bezels and slightly curved edges, delivering a premium visual experience. The LTPO technology is expected to allow for adaptive refresh rates, improving battery efficiency while maintaining smooth performance.

High-end camera setup with 200MP Periscope lens

One of the biggest highlights of the Vivo X200 Ultra will be its pro-level camera system. According to leaks, it is expected to feature:

50MP primary camera (1/1.28-inch sensor)

50MP ultra-wide sensor (1/1.28-inch sensor)

200MP periscope telephoto camera (1/1.4-inch sensor)

This setup could make the Vivo X200 Ultra one of the best camera smartphones in 2025, delivering exceptional low-light performance and long-range zoom capabilities.

Performance and storage: Flagship-grade hardware

The smartphone is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, making it one of the most powerful devices on the market. It could come with:

Up to 24GB LPDDR5X RAM

Up to 2TB UFS 4.0 internal storage

With such a high-end configuration, the Vivo X200 Ultra is likely to deliver blazing-fast performance for gaming, multitasking, and heavy workloads.

Massive 6000mAh battery and super-fast charging

The Vivo X200 Ultra is rumoured to feature a 6000mAh battery, ensuring all-day power. It could also support:

90W wired fast charging

50W wireless charging

This will make it one of the fastest-charging smartphones in its segment.

Durability and launch details

The Vivo X200 Ultra is expected to come with IP68/IP69 certification, making it dustproof and water-resistant. Reports suggest that the smartphone might not launch in India, and its global unveiling is expected in April 2025, around the same time Vivo introduced the X100 Ultra last year.

If the leaks turn out to be true, it could give tough competition to other flagship devices from brands like Samsung, Apple, and Xiaomi.

