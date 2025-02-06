Buy Motorola Edge 50 Ultra 5G 512GB for less than Rs 19,000: Smart shopping tips

Follow us on Image Source : MOTOROLA Motorola Edge 50 Ultra 5G

Motorola, one of the leading smartphone brands has been expanding its lineup in the Indian market, by offering devices in both budget and flagship categories. One of its premium offerings from the company, the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra 5G has received a huge price cut. This handset, with 512GB internal storage comes with a curved display and ultra-fast 125W charging capabilities. It certainly makes it an ideal choice for those who want a stylish and powerful device.

Flipkart’s Offer for Edge 50 Ultra 5G (512GB): Lowest price ever

The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra 5G (512GB storage) has been listed at Rs 64,999 on Flipkart, but it is additionally offering a 23 per cent discount, after which you could buy it for just Rs 49,999.

Furthermore, the device will be available with other benefits that include:

By 5 per cent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card purchases

EMI Options available for easy installments

Get it for less than Rs 19,000 with the exchange offer

Flipkart is offering an exchange bonus discount of up to Rs 31,200 on this smartphone. If you trade in your old device and get the full exchange value, the effective price of the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra 5G drops to just Rs 18,700.

However, the exchange amount will depend on the model and condition of your older phone.

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra 5G: Key features

Unique Design: Wooden back panel with aluminum frame for a premium look Durability: IP68 rating for water and dust resistance Performance: Powered by Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor Cameras: Rear: 50MP + 64MP + 50MP triple-camera setup

50MP + 64MP + 50MP triple-camera setup Front: 50MP selfie camera Battery and charging: 4,500mAh battery with 125W fast charging Storage and RAM: Up to 1TB storage and 16GB RAM Software: Runs on Android 14, upgradable to future versions

