Airtel, Vi, and BSNL users can make and get free calls without recharging their numbers: Here’s the trick

Good news for those who are using Airtel, Vodafone Idea (Vi) and BSNL- If you are tired of repeatedly recharging your number of expensive plans, then there is a way to escape. Here is a trick to get your number to work, you will get active free calls without any recharge needed. All you need is a broadband connection and WiFi calling. This feature could help you avoid unnecessary recharges while staying connected.

No expensive recharge plans needed: Follow these smart trick

Most modern smartphones come with the WiFi calling feature, enabling users to make calls without a mobile network. This means that even if your recharge plan expires, you can continue to make calls as long as you have a WiFi connection at home.

If you frequently run out of balance and rush to recharge, then this feature could give you extra flexibility. Moreover, if you step outside, you can stay connected with a small and affordable plan while using WiFi call indoors.

How to enable WiFi calling on your smartphone

Here are the steps to follow to activate WiFi Calling on your Android handset:

Step 1: Open the Settings of your smartphone.

Open the Settings of your smartphone. Step 2: Go to Network & Internet settings.

Go to Network & Internet settings. Step 3: Select SIM Card & Mobile Network.

Select SIM Card & Mobile Network. Step 4: Choose the SIM card you use for calling.

Choose the SIM card you use for calling. Step 5: Scroll down and find the WiFi Calling toggle.

Scroll down and find the WiFi Calling toggle. Step 6: Tap to enable WiFi Calling.

Once activated, your smartphone will automatically use WiFi for calls when the mobile network is weak or unavailable on your devices.

Free calling anytime for Vi, Airtel and BSNSL

With the WiFi Calling feature, which is available on every smartphone, users will not need to worry about expensive recharge plans.

