TRAI set to change 10-digit landline numbers: What it means for you?

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (commonly known as TRAI) has proposed a significant change in India’s National Numbering System, which has been the same for the past two decades. As per the new decision, the telecom body is aiming to accommodate the rising number of mobile phones and connected devices, to ensure a more efficient and reliable telecom system.

After implementation, all landline numbers across the country will be changed to a new format.

National numbering system set for major change

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) had earlier issued a directive in 2022, asking for a revision in fixed-line numbering and telecom codes. After thorough discussions with telecom operators and industry experts, TRAI has now recommended key changes to the system.

The biggest change is that landline numbers will soon be converted into 10-digit numbers, just like mobile numbers. This will help in the better utilization of available numbers and streamline the numbering system. Additionally, users will be required to dial '0' before making landline-to-landline calls. However, the dialling process from mobile to landline will remain unchanged.

Six-month deadline for telecom operators

To implement these changes, telecom companies have been given a six-month deadline. TRAI expects operators to adapt to the new numbering format within this time frame.

New caller ID system to prevent fraud calls

Moreover, TRAI has announced plans to introduce fixed-line number portability within the next five years, similar to how mobile number portability (MNP) works today. This will allow users to switch telecom providers while keeping their landline numbers.

In addition to numbering changes, TRAI has directed telecom companies to roll out CNAP (Caller Name Presentation Service) as soon as possible. This feature will help users identify callers by displaying their registered names, thus reducing the risk of fraudulent and spam calls. TRAI has also suggested strengthening the verification process to curb the misuse of fake numbers.

13-Digit numbers for Machine-to-Machine (M2M) devices

Another significant change proposed by TRAI is the introduction of 13-digit numbers for Machine-to-Machine (M2M) communication devices. These numbers are currently 10 digits long, but the new system will ensure a more organized and scalable structure for connected devices in sectors like IoT (Internet of Things), smart meters, and industrial automation.

Emergency numbers to be made free

TRAI has also proposed that special shortcodes used for emergency services should be made completely free of cost. This will enable the government and other authorities to provide uninterrupted emergency assistance whenever needed. To ensure proper implementation, regular audits of telecom numbering resources have also been suggested.

The transition will take time, but it promises a more efficient and secure telecom ecosystem in India.

