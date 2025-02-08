BSNL BiTV offer a huge gift for OTT fans: Free TV channels on every recharge

Follow us on Image Source : BSNL BITV/X BSNL BiTV

BSNL, the government-owned telecom service provider has been offering several affordable recharge plans. Since private telecom service providers like Airtel and Jio hiked the recharge prices in July 2024, BSNL has continued to offer cost-effective plans for users with older prices. This has certainly made it a favourite service provider among crores of users.

BSNL expanding 4G services to compete with private telecoms

BSNL is actively expanding its network to compete with private telecom giants like Airtel, Jio, and Vi.

The company has partnered with TCS to install 4G towers across the country.

This move further aims at improving connectivity and bringing high-speed internet to BSNL customers.

BSNL’s big gift: Free TV channels with all recharge plans

In addition to its low-cost recharge plans, BSNL has now given its users a massive surprise. The company launched the BiTV service a while ago, allowing users to watch 450+ TV channels for free. Now, BSNL has integrated this service into all its recharge plans, meaning that along with your mobile recharge, you also get free access to TV channels.

It certainly is a game-changer for millions of Indian users who were spending money on DTH recharges just to watch TV channels. With the latest BSNL announcement, users will be able to enjoy free entertainment without paying anything extra.

What is BSNL’s BiTV service?

BSNL’s BiTV service is a Direct-to-Mobile TV service which enables users to watch:

More than 450 TV channels (including news, entertainment and sports)

Enjoy popular web series and movies

Free access with no extra charges

During its trial phase, BSNL initially provided around 300+ free TV channels, but now it has expanded to over 450 channels.

Talking about the new OTT service providers (BiTV) come with no additional costs, as this service is included in all BSNL recharge plans.

Why this offer is a game-changer

With free TV access, BSNL is set to attract more users and provide better value compared to its competitors. If you're looking for a budget-friendly mobile recharge plan with the added benefit of free TV, BSNL is the best option right now.

Recharge once, enjoy unlimited calling, data, and free TV – only with BSNL!

