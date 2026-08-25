Running out of phone storage? Check these 2 hidden space-hungry culprits instantly

New Delhi:

When your smartphone keeps warning you that storage is almost full, most of us just start to delete apps or random photos. But honestly, the real troublemakers are your huge gallery and all those hidden app files piling up.

As per the Tom’s Guide poll, it was much clearer that 42 per cent of people blamed giant photo collections, and 41 per cent pointed at sneaky app cache files. Put that together and users will get 83 per cent of folks saying these two things are the main reason their phones are out of space.

You do not have to delete things from your phone

Photos and videos on your smartphone – especially if you like to record everything in HD – tend to take up major space in your handset. But you do not have to wipe your memories just to get your smartphone working again.

If you have got an iPhone, then do the following to free up the space:

Head to Settings

Tap Photos

Turn on “Optimise Storage”.

Your phone keeps smaller versions on hand and saves the originals in iCloud.

On Android phone, follow the steps:

Open Google Photos

Tap your profile pic

Pick “Free Up Space”

It will clear photos and videos already backed up, so you still have them in Google Photos, just not on your device.

How to clear out app cache

Social media apps like Instagram, Facebook, X, TikTok (in many countries) and browsers have a tendency to save caches behind the scenes. On Android, you can dump an app’s cache by going to Settings, then Apps, picking the app, and hitting “Clear Cache.” The menus might look a little different depending on your phone brand, but you’ll find it. iPhone makes this trickier.

Some apps have a cache-clear setting inside the app, but sometimes you have to delete and reinstall. For Safari, go to Settings, tap Safari, then clean out history and website data.

Do not sleep on downloads and offline stuff

Downloads slip under the radar but still gobble up storage. That Tom’s Guide poll showed 9 per cent of people had offline media hogging space. Streaming apps—like Netflix, Spotify, and Apple Podcasts—often keep downloads for offline listening or viewing. Pop into their download sections and clear out anything you have already watched or listened to.

Netflix even has a “Smart Downloads” feature that auto-removes watched episodes and loads up the next ones if you let it.

Old games: Hidden gigabyte sinks

Games accounted for another 8 per cent in the poll, and they can take up huge chunks of storage, especially after adding new levels or updates. Scroll through your games and drop anything you have not played in ages. Bonus: if the game supports cloud saves, your progress usually stays tied to your account so you can always reinstall later.

Quick ways to free up space

Before freaking out, deleting your favourite photos, or spending big on a new phone, try these quick fixes:

Back up photos and turn on optimisation.

Clear app cache (especially on Android)

Remove unwanted downloads and offline media

Delete games you’re not playing

Check storage settings for giant files

Jump into your messaging apps and clear out big videos or files

A quick spring cleaning like this can free up several gigabytes and help your phone breathe again—without sacrificing the stuff you actually care about.

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