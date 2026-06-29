Smartphone running slow? Restarting it regularly could fix performance and battery issues

New Delhi:

Restarting your smartphone seems almost too simple, but it actually does a lot for your device’s performance. These days, phones are at the centre of our lives, as they are our wallets, work computers, and TVs all rolled into one. Most people plug them in to charge every night, but it’s easy to forget about just turning them off and on again. Turns out that’s a mistake.

Why restarting your phone is important

Well, when your phone stays on for days or even weeks, all those background apps, system processes, and widgets just keep piling up. They eat into your phone’s memory and slow everything down.

You may not notice anything right away, but gradually your phone lags, apps freeze, or things just do not feel as smooth as they used to.

Benefits of restarting your smartphone

If you restart your device regularly, you will witness several benefits, including:

Phone’s performance is getting better

Frees up RAM by cleaning and shutting the background apps

Fixes temporary software bugs and glitches if any

Will help to reduce the app from crashing or freezing

Resolves minor network

Resolve connectivity issues

Improve battery efficiency when restarted, as it stops unnecessary background apps

So, when we restart a device, it shuts down all the extra processes from the background and gives your phone a clean slate. One reset and it can remove any bug which is being a troublemaker, reducing the crashes and sometimes it fixes network problems without digging through settings or downloading extra apps

How often should you restart your device?

If you use your phone for texting, calls, and some light scrolling, once a week is plenty. But if you’re always gaming, running heavy apps, or on your phone nonstop, doing a restart every two or three days keeps things running smoothly.

There are times you should reboot right away:

Your phone suddenly slows to a crawl

Apps keep crashing or won’t open

Wi-Fi or data keeps dropping

The device heats up for no reason

Notifications totally stop

Right after a new software or security update

If you cannot remember the last restart

Usually, a quick reboot gets things back to normal.

Should you restart every single day?

No as your phone will work fine if you do it weekly. But making this a regular routine helps your phone stay fast, reliable, and ready for anything. It’s one of the easiest ways to keep your device in good shape, no tech skills required.