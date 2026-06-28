Uttar Pradesh to become electronics and semiconductor hub as Jewar manufacturing project takes off: Report

New Delhi:

Uttar Pradesh is speeding up to become a heavy hitter in electronics and semiconductor manufacturing, as the central government is reportedly backing the plans. At a foundation stone ceremony for a new electronics plant in Gautam Buddha Nagar, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw talked about the state’s breakneck industrial growth and its rising profile in India’s manufacturing world.

Big push happening at Jewar

The project aims at cutting India’s reliance on imported electronics and giving another jolt to the Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat programs. Vaishnaw strongly emphasized the numbers, saying that India is set to start manufacturing electronics worth nearly Rs 40,000 crore right here at home. That’s money that used to flow out of the country.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath appreciated the new semiconductor move in UP

Vaishnaw credited Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for attracting major investments to Jewar, making the region a prime spot for electronics and even semiconductor manufacturing. And this is just the beginning as more projects are lined up for the next few years.

Delhi–Siliguri bullet train plans

It’s not just about factories, though. Vaishnaw brought up the new Delhi–Siliguri Bullet Train Corridor, which got the green light from the Centre. Once it’s up and working, you will have to travel from:

Delhi to Lucknow in a little over 2 hours.

Jewar to Lucknow in about 1 hour and 40 minutes.

That kind of speed will be a game-changer for industry and logistics in the area.

Uttar Pradesh is now one of India’s most attractive places for investment

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav pointed out that Uttar Pradesh is now one of India’s most attractive places for investment. He put it down to stable politics, clear policies, a skilled workforce, and ever-improving infrastructure. All this is turning the state into a major link in the global electronics and semiconductor supply chain.

Investors showing interest in UP

Jasbir Singh, head of Amber Enterprises, called the new project a springboard for the next wave of electronics manufacturing and gave a nod to the UP government’s fast-track approach.

On the international side, Korea Circuits CEO Yang Ho Cho said their facility will churn out high-tech HDI printed circuit boards—key parts for smartphones, IT gear, and memory modules. He made it clear that support from both Delhi and Lucknow made this possible, and he sees the India-South Korea partnership getting even stronger.

With the new manufacturing facility, UP will witness a boost in domestic production, draw in fresh investments, and cement Uttar Pradesh’s role as a powerhouse in India’s electronics and semiconductor landscape.