Mobile phone manufacturing scheme gets cabinet approval: India targets higher exports, jobs, homegrown brand

New Delhi:

The Cabinet just approved the Mobile Phone Manufacturing Scheme (MPMS), setting aside a hefty Rs 62,500 crore to boost India’s mobile production. The plan is to pick up where the last PLI scheme left off and push India deeper into the global electronics market. The focus here is not just more phones, but it’s about building a supply chain that’s homegrown, boosting Indian brands, and making sure more value gets added right here, not overseas.

5-Year scheme to strengthen India's electronics ecosystem

This scheme rolls out from FY 2026-27 and runs through FY 2030-31. During these 5 years, the government wants Indian manufacturers to cut down on imports, strengthen supply chains, and shift away from basic assembly lines to advanced manufacturing. That means more design, patents, and R&D happening in India, not just putting together imported parts.

Incentives for manufacturers and Indian brands

There is money on the table for companies willing to invest in this vision. Manufacturers can grab incentives between 2.25 per cent and 5 per cent, based on how many phones they sell. If they commit to sourcing key parts and sub-assemblies within India, they can snag an extra 1.5 per cent.

On top of that, any serious push into R&D or product design can earn another 3 per cent incentive – clear encouragement for Indian brands to come up with their own tech rather than depending on what’s built abroad.

Production worth Rs 39 lakh crore is expected

The government’s expectations are ambitious: nearly Rs 39 lakh crore in phone production over 5 years, thousands of new jobs (roughly 60,000 direct positions), and a major spike in smartphone exports.

Since the Make in India push began a decade ago, electronics manufacturing here has grown sevenfold, exports shot up elevenfold, and mobile phones have been the star performers. Almost every phone sold in India- 99.2 per cent, is now made locally. In 2025, smartphones even overtook diesel fuel and diamonds as India’s top export product.

India's mobile manufacturing success story

Now, the government wants to go beyond just assembling devices. The focus is on making high-value components, backing design teams, and building genuine, globally competitive Indian brands. The idea is simple: less dependence on imports, more homegrown innovation, and India as a powerhouse in the world’s electronics market. If this vision pans out, there’s a promise of more jobs, stronger industry, and a major leap forward for the country’s economy.