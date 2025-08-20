Reliance Jio reportedly discontinues Rs 799 recharge plan with 1.5GB daily data Reliance Jio has reportedly discontinued its Rs 799 prepaid recharge plan, which offered 1.5GB of data per day with 84 days of validity. The plan is no longer visible on the MyJio app, but can still be recharged through Jio’s official website.

New Delhi:

Reliance Jio, India’s largest telecom service provider, has quietly discontinued its Rs 799 prepaid plan from the MyJio app. Earlier, the plan offered 1.5GB daily data, unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day and access to Jio apps like JioCloud and JioTV. It further carried a total of 126GB of data for 84 days.

The removal was first spotted by tipster Abhishek Yadav, and later, Gadgets 360 confirmed that the plan is no longer listed on the MyJio app. However, users could still purchase it from the official website of Jio. With this move, the existing Rs 889 plan becomes the cheapest option with similar benefits, but with a slightly higher cost. The move surfaced amid reports of upcoming tariff hikes across India’s telecom industry.

Rs 889 plan is now the cheapest alternative

With the discontinuation of the Rs 799 recharge option, the Rs 889 plan now becomes the cheapest option available with the same 1.5GB/day data benefit for 84 days. While both plans provide identical core benefits, the Rs 889 pack offers an additional JioSaavn Pro subscription for Rs 90 more.

Industry-wide tariff hike trend

The development follows a similar move by Airtel, which recently revised its Rs 249 plan to Rs 299. Airtel’s updated pack offers 1GB daily data, unlimited calls, and SMS for 24 days. The telecom operator also bundles extra features such as real-time spam alerts with its plans.

Reports suggest that Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone Idea may increase their prepaid and postpaid tariffs by 10–12 per cent by the end of this year. These hikes are expected to affect mid-to-premium plans, reducing the number of budget-friendly recharge options available to users.

What does it mean for users?

The removal of the Rs 799 plan signals a broader trend of telecom companies phasing out value-for-money recharge packs. While users still have access to similar benefits through higher-priced alternatives, the shift indicates that tariff hikes are becoming inevitable across the sector.