Google Pixel 10 series launch tonight: How to watch, expected price and key specs Google is all set to unveil the Pixel 10 series, Pixel Watch 4, and Pixel Buds 2a at its Made by Google 2025 event, which will be livestreamed tonight at 10:30 PM IST on YouTube.

Google’s biggest tech event of the year is just a few hours away, and all eyes are on the new Pixel 10 series. As per the update, the launch will bring updates to the Pixel Watch and Pixel Buds lineup. Here’s everything you need to know about the Made by Google 2025 event.

Event time and how to watch?

The Made by Google 2025 event is scheduled for tonight (August 20), and it will be livestreamed at 10 AM PT, which is at 10:30 PM IST for the Indian viewers. Fans could watch it live on the Made by Google YouTube channel by setting a reminder in advance.

Pixel 10 series: The star of the show

The Pixel 10 lineup will include four models this time — Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL and Pixel 10 Pro Fold. Here is what we could expect from the upcoming lineups

Pixel 10: Expected to bring the biggest changes, including a telephoto camera for the first time on a non-Pro model, new colour options (Indigo, Frost, Limoncello), and a Tensor G5 chip by TSMC. The phone could pack a 5,000mAh battery with 29W charging. Pricing may start at USD 799 (around Rs 69,600). Pixel 10 Pro: Rumoured to feature a 6.3-inch AMOLED display, polished aluminium edges, and Android 16 out of the box. It will also run the Tensor G5 chip and start at USD 999 (around Rs 87,000). Pixel 10 Pro XL: Expected to sport a massive 6.8-inch AMOLED screen with up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage. Its triple-camera setup may include 50MP + 48MP ultra-wide + 48MP telephoto sensors. Pricing is tipped at USD 1,199 (approx. Rs 1,04,400). Pixel 10 Pro Fold: Google’s next-gen foldable has already been teased. With a 6.4-inch cover display, slim bezels, and Qi2 wireless charging support, this premium model may launch at USD 1,799 (approx. Rs 1,56,700).

Pixel Watch 4: Faster charging, bigger choices

The Pixel Watch 4 is expected in two sizes — 41mm and 45mm, both with Wi-Fi and LTE options. A new cradle-style charger will allow 0–50 per cent charging in just 15 minutes. Pricing may start at USD 349 (around Rs 30,400), with early buyers getting free Fitbit Premium and YouTube Premium trials.

Pixel Buds 2a: Budget-friendly upgrade

Google will be unveiling the Pixel Buds 2a, which will be available in three new colours- Iris, Strawberry, and Fog Light. With an improved design, better audio, and longer battery life, the earbuds may cost around Rs 15,000 in global markets.