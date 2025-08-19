5 WhatsApp security settings every Indian user should enable immediately or risk privacy WhatsApp is one of the most used messaging apps in India, but with rising cyber threats, keeping your account secure is crucial. By activating these five essential settings, users can safeguard their chats, prevent hacking attempts, and keep personal information private.

New Delhi:

Before we start, let's get the reason why security settings on WhatsApp matter. With over 500 million users in India, WhatsApp is a prime target for scammers and hackers. From phishing links being sent to random users to SIM swap attacks, accounts can be compromised if proper security measures are not enabled. Thankfully, WhatsApp provides multiple in-app security tools that users can easily activate within minutes.

1. Two-step verification

To enhance security, users will have to go to Settings > Account > Two-step verification and enable it.

This feature requires a 6-digit PIN along with your OTP whenever you log in on a new device. It’s one of the strongest defences against SIM-based hacks.

2. Fingerprint or Face ID Lock

Enable biometric lock for WhatsApp to ensure that even if someone has access to your handset, they cannot open your chats.

Activate it under Settings > Privacy > Fingerprint lock / Face ID lock.

3. Disappearing Messages

For added privacy, switch on disappearing messages for personal or group chats.

Messages automatically vanish after 24 hours, 7 days or 90 days- reducing the risk of sensitive information being stored permanently.

4. End-to-end encrypted backups

WhatsApp chats are already end-to-end encrypted, but your cloud backups might not be.

Activate encrypted backups by going to Settings > Chats > Chat Backup > End-to-end Encrypted Backup.

Set a strong password so no one else can access your chat history.

5. Profile Privacy Controls

Control who can see your profile photo, last seen, online status, and about information.

Go to Settings > Privacy and select from Everyone, My Contacts, My Contacts Except…, or Nobody.

Limiting this information prevents strangers from misusing your details.

Cybercriminals are constantly upgrading their tactics, but with these five simple WhatsApp settings, you can make your account much harder to hack. Every user in India should enable them instantly to avoid data theft, scams, and unwanted snooping.