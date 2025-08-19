iPhone 17e Leak: Apple’s next budget iPhone to feature A19 chipset, launching in 2026 As Apple prepares for the iPhone 17 series launch in September, leaks about the iPhone 17e have surfaced. Expected to launch in early 2026, the iPhone 17e may bring Apple’s powerful A19 chipset to a lower price segment, while keeping most other features similar to its predecessor, the iPhone 16e.

New Delhi:

Apple is reportedly planning to strengthen its presence in the midrange smartphone market with the iPhone 17e, the successor to the iPhone 16e. According to tipster Digital Chat Station, the major upgrade this time will be performance, with the budget-friendly iPhone shifting to Apple’s upcoming A19 chipset. This is the same chip expected on the standard iPhone 17, allowing users to experience next-gen Apple silicon at a lower price.

Display and camera: Mostly the same

While performance may see a major boost, other specifications of the iPhone 17e are tipped to remain unchanged. The device may feature a 6.1-inch OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate. Apple is reportedly adopting a “smart island design,” which could indicate the presence of a Dynamic Island-like feature, first introduced on the iPhone 14 Pro.

On the camera front, Apple is unlikely to bring major changes. The iPhone 17e is rumoured to carry the same 48MP main rear camera and a 12MP selfie camera, along with Face ID support for secure authentication.

iPhone 17e may feature a fresh design

One of the biggest changes could be in the design. The iPhone 16e sported a minimalistic look, with limited colour options in matte black and white. The upcoming iPhone 17e, however, may bring a new design language that could appeal to buyers looking for a more stylish device.

Pricing and availability in India

The iPhone 17e is expected to launch in the first quarter of 2026, similar to the iPhone 16e, which debuted in February 2025. While pricing details are not confirmed, it is likely to be close to the iPhone 16e’s launch price in India, which started at Rs 59,990.

Alongside the iPhone 17e, Apple is also rumoured to be working on a budget MacBook, which may debut later this year at a global price of USD 599 (around Rs 52,200). This indicates Apple’s push into the midrange category, targeting a wider user base in India and other markets.