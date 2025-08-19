Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Technology
  3. Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for August 19: Free skins, outfits and diamonds

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for August 19: Free skins, outfits and diamonds

Garena Free Fire MAX has released a new set of redeem codes for August 19, giving players a chance to unlock exclusive weapon skins, stylish outfits, diamonds, and other in-game items for free.

Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX Image Source : Garena
Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

Garena has released a new set of redeem codes for the Free Fire Max players in the Indian market. These sets of fresh codes will enable players to unlock limited-time in-game rewards, which could help them claim weapon skins, diamonds, and rare cosmetics without spending any money from their pockets. However, players have to be swift as this code has limitation and could be used for once, per account.

Free Fire MAX redeem codes for August 19

Here is the new set of redeem active codes:

  1. FFNFSXTPVQZ9
  2. FVTCQK2MFNSK
  3. NPTF2FWSPXN9
  4. FF4MTXQPFDZ9
  5. FFRSX4CYHLLQ
  6. FPUS5XQ2TNZK
  7. FFSKTXVQF2NR
  8. RDNAFV2KX2CQ
  9. FF6WN9QSFTHX
  10. F6Y6FHRTJ67YHR57
  11. FYHJMKRT76HYR56C
  12. FTDRU7HY5R6FEDG3
  13. FKY89OLKJFH56GRG
  14. FUTYJT5I78OI78F2
  15. FR4HII9FT5SDQ2HS
  16. FTGBHDTRYHB56GRK
  17. FYH6JY8UKY7JYGFH
  18. FOGFUYJN67UR6OBI
  19. FBVFTYJHR67UY4IT
  20. FYHJTY7UKJT678U
  21. FUKTY7UJIE56RYHI
  22. FV7CYTGDRTUNMJEK

How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes

To claim the in-game rewards, players will have to follow these steps:

  1. Visit the official Rewards Redemption Site of Free Fire Max.
  2. Log in by using Facebook, Google, X (formerly known as Twitter) or VK ID.
  3. Copy one of the above codes and paste it into the redemption box.

Rewards like outfits and skins will be sent to players' in-game mailboxes, while diamonds and gold will be added directly to their gaming account.

Rewards and validity

The redeem codes will offer rewards like:

  • Rebel Academy outfits
  • Revolt Weapon Crates
  • Diamond Vouchers
  • Rare cosmetics and more

Players must note that this code is limited to 500 redemptions per day and typically remains valid for 12 hours. Hence, they are advised to redeem them immediately, or they might miss the chance.

Free Fire download in India

Currently, Garena Free Fire is available in India as Free Fire MAX, which can be downloaded from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. A dedicated Free Fire India edition with localised features is expected soon.

With redeem codes and upcoming India-specific updates, Free Fire MAX continues to remain a favourite battle royale game among Indian gamers.

Honor X7C 5G launched in India at Rs 14999: 5200mAh battery, 50MP camera and more

After iPhone 17 launch in September, Apple may not launch iPhone 18 in 2026: Here’s why

Link your bank account with Paytm in 5 minutes: Step-by-Step guide for safe UPI payments

 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology
Tech News Free Fire Max Garena
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\