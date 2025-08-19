Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for August 19: Free skins, outfits and diamonds

Garena has released a new set of redeem codes for the Free Fire Max players in the Indian market. These sets of fresh codes will enable players to unlock limited-time in-game rewards, which could help them claim weapon skins, diamonds, and rare cosmetics without spending any money from their pockets. However, players have to be swift as this code has limitation and could be used for once, per account.
Free Fire MAX redeem codes for August 19
Here is the new set of redeem active codes:
- FFNFSXTPVQZ9
- FVTCQK2MFNSK
- NPTF2FWSPXN9
- FF4MTXQPFDZ9
- FFRSX4CYHLLQ
- FPUS5XQ2TNZK
- FFSKTXVQF2NR
- RDNAFV2KX2CQ
- FF6WN9QSFTHX
- F6Y6FHRTJ67YHR57
- FYHJMKRT76HYR56C
- FTDRU7HY5R6FEDG3
- FKY89OLKJFH56GRG
- FUTYJT5I78OI78F2
- FR4HII9FT5SDQ2HS
- FTGBHDTRYHB56GRK
- FYH6JY8UKY7JYGFH
- FOGFUYJN67UR6OBI
- FBVFTYJHR67UY4IT
- FYHJTY7UKJT678U
- FUKTY7UJIE56RYHI
- FV7CYTGDRTUNMJEK
How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes
To claim the in-game rewards, players will have to follow these steps:
- Visit the official Rewards Redemption Site of Free Fire Max.
- Log in by using Facebook, Google, X (formerly known as Twitter) or VK ID.
- Copy one of the above codes and paste it into the redemption box.
Rewards like outfits and skins will be sent to players' in-game mailboxes, while diamonds and gold will be added directly to their gaming account.
Rewards and validity
The redeem codes will offer rewards like:
- Rebel Academy outfits
- Revolt Weapon Crates
- Diamond Vouchers
- Rare cosmetics and more
Players must note that this code is limited to 500 redemptions per day and typically remains valid for 12 hours. Hence, they are advised to redeem them immediately, or they might miss the chance.
Free Fire download in India
Currently, Garena Free Fire is available in India as Free Fire MAX, which can be downloaded from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. A dedicated Free Fire India edition with localised features is expected soon.
With redeem codes and upcoming India-specific updates, Free Fire MAX continues to remain a favourite battle royale game among Indian gamers.