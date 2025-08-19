Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for August 19: Free skins, outfits and diamonds Garena Free Fire MAX has released a new set of redeem codes for August 19, giving players a chance to unlock exclusive weapon skins, stylish outfits, diamonds, and other in-game items for free.

New Delhi:

Garena has released a new set of redeem codes for the Free Fire Max players in the Indian market. These sets of fresh codes will enable players to unlock limited-time in-game rewards, which could help them claim weapon skins, diamonds, and rare cosmetics without spending any money from their pockets. However, players have to be swift as this code has limitation and could be used for once, per account.

Free Fire MAX redeem codes for August 19

Here is the new set of redeem active codes:

FFNFSXTPVQZ9 FVTCQK2MFNSK NPTF2FWSPXN9 FF4MTXQPFDZ9 FFRSX4CYHLLQ FPUS5XQ2TNZK FFSKTXVQF2NR RDNAFV2KX2CQ FF6WN9QSFTHX F6Y6FHRTJ67YHR57 FYHJMKRT76HYR56C FTDRU7HY5R6FEDG3 FKY89OLKJFH56GRG FUTYJT5I78OI78F2 FR4HII9FT5SDQ2HS FTGBHDTRYHB56GRK FYH6JY8UKY7JYGFH FOGFUYJN67UR6OBI FBVFTYJHR67UY4IT FYHJTY7UKJT678U FUKTY7UJIE56RYHI FV7CYTGDRTUNMJEK

How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes

To claim the in-game rewards, players will have to follow these steps:

Visit the official Rewards Redemption Site of Free Fire Max. Log in by using Facebook, Google, X (formerly known as Twitter) or VK ID. Copy one of the above codes and paste it into the redemption box.

Rewards like outfits and skins will be sent to players' in-game mailboxes, while diamonds and gold will be added directly to their gaming account.

Rewards and validity

The redeem codes will offer rewards like:

Rebel Academy outfits

Revolt Weapon Crates

Diamond Vouchers

Rare cosmetics and more

Players must note that this code is limited to 500 redemptions per day and typically remains valid for 12 hours. Hence, they are advised to redeem them immediately, or they might miss the chance.

Free Fire download in India

Currently, Garena Free Fire is available in India as Free Fire MAX, which can be downloaded from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. A dedicated Free Fire India edition with localised features is expected soon.

With redeem codes and upcoming India-specific updates, Free Fire MAX continues to remain a favourite battle royale game among Indian gamers.