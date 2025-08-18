Honor X7C 5G launched in India at Rs 14999: 5200mAh battery, 50MP camera and more The Honor X7C 5G has launched in India at ₹14,999, offering a 6.8-inch 120Hz display, Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, 5,200mAh battery with 35W charging, and a 50MP dual camera setup. It will be available via Amazon from 20 August in two colour options.

New Delhi:

Honor has expanded its smartphone lineup with the launch of the Honor X7C 5G. The new device is a budget-friendly handset that features a large display, a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset and a long-lasting battery. Priced at Rs 14,999, the phone enters the competitive sub-Rs 20,000 segment.

Honor X7C 5G: Price and availability

The Honor X7C 5G is priced at Rs 14,999 for its single variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. This price is being offered as a limited-time launch offer till 22 August 2025. The smartphone will be available in Forest Green and Moonlight White colour options. Sales begin on 20 August exclusively via Amazon.

Display and design

The phone comes with a 6.8-inch Full HD+ TFT LCD that supports up to 120Hz refresh rate and offers 850 nits peak brightness. With an IP64 rating, the device can withstand dust and water splashes, making it suitable for everyday use in Indian conditions.

Performance and software

Under the hood, the Honor X7C 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor, paired with Adreno 613 GPU for smooth graphics performance.

It includes 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB internal storage.

The device runs on MagicOS 8.0, based on Android 14- although there is currently no confirmation on whether it will receive Android 15 updates.

Battery and charging

The smartphone is backed by a 5,200mAh battery that supports 35W wired fast charging. This ensures long-lasting usage, catering to heavy users who need extended screen time for gaming, streaming, or daily multitasking.

Camera setup

For photography, the Honor X7C 5G features a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, there is a 5MP selfie camera for video calls and social media use.

Additional features

The Honor X7C 5G includes a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for quick unlocking, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a dual-speaker setup that can amplify sound up to 300% volume for an enhanced audio experience.