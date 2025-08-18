BGMI White Rabbit Backpack redeem codes released for August 18: How to claim?

KRAFTON India has rolled out new redeem codes for BGMI players. With the new redeem codes today, the company is offering a free White Rabbit Backpack as today’s reward. Players must be quick, as these codes are time-bound and can be redeemed by up to 10 users on a first-come, first-served basis. The codes remain active until September 12, 2025.
Daily BGMI redeem codes for August 18
Here are the latest BGMI redeem codes shared for today:
- EDZBZ6J5MW7GCPEG
- EDZCZNT7MS5HWXWA
- EDZDZ3QX89C3XUSA
- EDZEZ9JMEHWPF4B8
- EDZFZQ7QQ8X7X8CD
- EDZGZKC5EJDM6SVC
- EDZHZQE4CK9Q54Q3
- EDZIZQXUHXRK4N89
- EDZJZQXVPECFVFNV
- EDZKZD7FX43R4JQB
- EDZLZ3JDW94ACDXG
- EDZMZ7PCTS83FPB4
- EDZNZFX85BR3AF4P
- EDZOZ8844AFXWFF8
- EDZPZAWGH888PVDC
- EDZQZSGPKEAA4JR4
- EDZRZSFKE7MSA7W8
- EDZVZBWRNBN4MDPU
- EDZTZ3HGG9CNES7N
- EDZUZKSD8RWD8PU4
- EDZBAZJC6GU9CK8V
- EDZBBZ5QCXRCWTPV
- EDZBCZX94GBEBD7G
- EDZBDZ673M9WTCSC
- EDZBEZXDAS3H6BV3
- EDZBFZ36NPCSFSPH
- EDZBGZTBN7FU59JP
- EDZBHZ7DEDDU5W8A
- EDZBIZVRVD43EU67
- EDZBJZQAWWC45QT4
- EDZBKZDXFCCS9QSC
- EDZBLZRNA8KCUQSN
- EDZBMZ6EP5NMGSHF
- EDZBNZC9Q8P6ND4V
- EDZBOZUPPA6AMCBK
- EDZBPZC8E4JVP5HJ
- EDZBQZN35M7SNA4X
- EDZBRZC87D4TEKE6
- EDZBVZQPV59PUBEG
- EDZBTZ76VFMVDW7Q
- EDZBUZHAMJGNT34A
- EDZCAZSAJ65WEH99
- EDZCBZDAQM5EXREM
- EDZCDZ9XFB78RN3W
- EDZCEZNQ7AHFXMGV
- EDZCFZHQ5PGXFDCP
- EDZCGZBX8AQF8ABE
- EDZCHZA8VRRXNDBH
- EDZCIZ5VR8RVD96U
How to redeem BGMI codes?
Players can claim the reward in just a few steps:
- Visit the official BGMI redemption website: www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem
- Enter your Character ID.
- Paste the Redeem Code.
- Fill in the verification captcha.
- A success message will confirm redemption, and the reward will be sent to the in-game mail.
Rules to keep in mind before redeeming the BGMI code
- Only 10 users can redeem each code.
- Each user can redeem one code per day.
- Codes cannot be used via guest accounts.
- Rewards must be collected from in-game mail within 7 days.
- Rewards expire if not claimed within 30 days of receiving them.
KRAFTON is the company behind BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (which is commonly known as BGMI). The game has already crossed around 200 million downloads, alongside games like Bullet Echo India, Road To Valor: Empires, and CookieRun India. Since 2021, the company has invested over USD 200 million in Indian startups across gaming, Esports, interactive entertainment, and technology, showing its strong commitment to the local ecosystem.
Through the KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator (KIGI), it actively nurtures game development in the country, while also strengthening the Esports scene with major tournaments like the BGMI Series (BGIS) and BGMI Pro Series (BMPS). More details can be found on KRAFTON’s official website.
|
New Captcha Scam Alert in India: One click can infect your phone with malware
|
Vivo T4 Pro listed on Flipkart: Teaser hints at 3x Periscope zoom and golden finish
|
Infinix Hot 60i 5G: How to buy the phone with maximum discount?