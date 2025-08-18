BGMI White Rabbit Backpack redeem codes released for August 18: How to claim? KRAFTON India has rolled out fresh redeem codes for BGMI players, offering the White Rabbit Backpack as today’s reward. Each code can only be redeemed by 10 users on a first-come, first-served basis. The codes will stay active until September 12, 2025.

New Delhi:

KRAFTON India has rolled out new redeem codes for BGMI players. With the new redeem codes today, the company is offering a free White Rabbit Backpack as today’s reward. Players must be quick, as these codes are time-bound and can be redeemed by up to 10 users on a first-come, first-served basis. The codes remain active until September 12, 2025.

Daily BGMI redeem codes for August 18

Here are the latest BGMI redeem codes shared for today:

EDZBZ6J5MW7GCPEG EDZCZNT7MS5HWXWA EDZDZ3QX89C3XUSA EDZEZ9JMEHWPF4B8 EDZFZQ7QQ8X7X8CD EDZGZKC5EJDM6SVC EDZHZQE4CK9Q54Q3 EDZIZQXUHXRK4N89 EDZJZQXVPECFVFNV EDZKZD7FX43R4JQB EDZLZ3JDW94ACDXG EDZMZ7PCTS83FPB4 EDZNZFX85BR3AF4P EDZOZ8844AFXWFF8 EDZPZAWGH888PVDC EDZQZSGPKEAA4JR4 EDZRZSFKE7MSA7W8 EDZVZBWRNBN4MDPU EDZTZ3HGG9CNES7N EDZUZKSD8RWD8PU4 EDZBAZJC6GU9CK8V EDZBBZ5QCXRCWTPV EDZBCZX94GBEBD7G EDZBDZ673M9WTCSC EDZBEZXDAS3H6BV3 EDZBFZ36NPCSFSPH EDZBGZTBN7FU59JP EDZBHZ7DEDDU5W8A EDZBIZVRVD43EU67 EDZBJZQAWWC45QT4 EDZBKZDXFCCS9QSC EDZBLZRNA8KCUQSN EDZBMZ6EP5NMGSHF EDZBNZC9Q8P6ND4V EDZBOZUPPA6AMCBK EDZBPZC8E4JVP5HJ EDZBQZN35M7SNA4X EDZBRZC87D4TEKE6 EDZBVZQPV59PUBEG EDZBTZ76VFMVDW7Q EDZBUZHAMJGNT34A EDZCAZSAJ65WEH99 EDZCBZDAQM5EXREM EDZCDZ9XFB78RN3W EDZCEZNQ7AHFXMGV EDZCFZHQ5PGXFDCP EDZCGZBX8AQF8ABE EDZCHZA8VRRXNDBH EDZCIZ5VR8RVD96U

How to redeem BGMI codes?

Players can claim the reward in just a few steps:

Visit the official BGMI redemption website: www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem Enter your Character ID. Paste the Redeem Code. Fill in the verification captcha. A success message will confirm redemption, and the reward will be sent to the in-game mail.

Rules to keep in mind before redeeming the BGMI code

Only 10 users can redeem each code. Each user can redeem one code per day. Codes cannot be used via guest accounts. Rewards must be collected from in-game mail within 7 days. Rewards expire if not claimed within 30 days of receiving them.

KRAFTON is the company behind BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (which is commonly known as BGMI). The game has already crossed around 200 million downloads, alongside games like Bullet Echo India, Road To Valor: Empires, and CookieRun India. Since 2021, the company has invested over USD 200 million in Indian startups across gaming, Esports, interactive entertainment, and technology, showing its strong commitment to the local ecosystem.

Through the KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator (KIGI), it actively nurtures game development in the country, while also strengthening the Esports scene with major tournaments like the BGMI Series (BGIS) and BGMI Pro Series (BMPS). More details can be found on KRAFTON’s official website.