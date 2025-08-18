Advertisement
  4. BGMI White Rabbit Backpack redeem codes released for August 18: How to claim?

BGMI
BGMI Image Source : BGMI
Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

KRAFTON India has rolled out new redeem codes for BGMI players. With the new redeem codes today, the company is offering a free White Rabbit Backpack as today’s reward. Players must be quick, as these codes are time-bound and can be redeemed by up to 10 users on a first-come, first-served basis. The codes remain active until September 12, 2025.

Daily BGMI redeem codes for August 18

Here are the latest BGMI redeem codes shared for today:

  1. EDZBZ6J5MW7GCPEG
  2. EDZCZNT7MS5HWXWA
  3. EDZDZ3QX89C3XUSA
  4. EDZEZ9JMEHWPF4B8
  5. EDZFZQ7QQ8X7X8CD
  6. EDZGZKC5EJDM6SVC
  7. EDZHZQE4CK9Q54Q3
  8. EDZIZQXUHXRK4N89
  9. EDZJZQXVPECFVFNV
  10. EDZKZD7FX43R4JQB
  11. EDZLZ3JDW94ACDXG
  12. EDZMZ7PCTS83FPB4
  13. EDZNZFX85BR3AF4P
  14. EDZOZ8844AFXWFF8
  15. EDZPZAWGH888PVDC
  16. EDZQZSGPKEAA4JR4
  17. EDZRZSFKE7MSA7W8
  18. EDZVZBWRNBN4MDPU
  19. EDZTZ3HGG9CNES7N
  20. EDZUZKSD8RWD8PU4
  21. EDZBAZJC6GU9CK8V
  22. EDZBBZ5QCXRCWTPV
  23. EDZBCZX94GBEBD7G
  24. EDZBDZ673M9WTCSC
  25. EDZBEZXDAS3H6BV3
  26. EDZBFZ36NPCSFSPH
  27. EDZBGZTBN7FU59JP
  28. EDZBHZ7DEDDU5W8A
  29. EDZBIZVRVD43EU67
  30. EDZBJZQAWWC45QT4
  31. EDZBKZDXFCCS9QSC
  32. EDZBLZRNA8KCUQSN
  33. EDZBMZ6EP5NMGSHF
  34. EDZBNZC9Q8P6ND4V
  35. EDZBOZUPPA6AMCBK
  36. EDZBPZC8E4JVP5HJ
  37. EDZBQZN35M7SNA4X
  38. EDZBRZC87D4TEKE6
  39. EDZBVZQPV59PUBEG
  40. EDZBTZ76VFMVDW7Q
  41. EDZBUZHAMJGNT34A
  42. EDZCAZSAJ65WEH99
  43. EDZCBZDAQM5EXREM
  44. EDZCDZ9XFB78RN3W
  45. EDZCEZNQ7AHFXMGV
  46. EDZCFZHQ5PGXFDCP
  47. EDZCGZBX8AQF8ABE
  48. EDZCHZA8VRRXNDBH
  49. EDZCIZ5VR8RVD96U

How to redeem BGMI codes?

Players can claim the reward in just a few steps:

  1. Visit the official BGMI redemption website: www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem
  2. Enter your Character ID.
  3. Paste the Redeem Code.
  4. Fill in the verification captcha.
  5. A success message will confirm redemption, and the reward will be sent to the in-game mail.

Rules to keep in mind before redeeming the BGMI code

  1. Only 10 users can redeem each code.
  2. Each user can redeem one code per day.
  3. Codes cannot be used via guest accounts.
  4. Rewards must be collected from in-game mail within 7 days.
  5. Rewards expire if not claimed within 30 days of receiving them.

KRAFTON is the company behind BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (which is commonly known as BGMI). The game has already crossed around 200 million downloads, alongside games like Bullet Echo India, Road To Valor: Empires, and CookieRun India. Since 2021, the company has invested over USD 200 million in Indian startups across gaming, Esports, interactive entertainment, and technology, showing its strong commitment to the local ecosystem.

Through the KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator (KIGI), it actively nurtures game development in the country, while also strengthening the Esports scene with major tournaments like the BGMI Series (BGIS) and BGMI Pro Series (BMPS). More details can be found on KRAFTON’s official website.

