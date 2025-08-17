Vivo T4 Pro listed on Flipkart: Teaser hints at 3x Periscope zoom and golden finish Vivo is all set to expand its T-series lineup in India with the launch of the Vivo T4 Pro, listed on Flipkart ahead of release. The smartphone will come with premium features like a 3x periscope zoom camera, curved AMOLED display, Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, and waterproof design.

New Delhi:

Vivo, one of the leading brands in the smartphone industry, is gearing up to introduce another powerful smartphone under its popular T-series in India. The upcoming device, named Vivo T4 Pro, has already been spotted on e-commerce platform Flipkart. Ahead of its launch, the company has teased the phone on its official X (formerly known as Twitter) handle, giving a first glimpse of its design and camera module.

The teaser reveals the camera and design on Flipkart

As per the teaser video, the upcoming Vivo T4 Pro will feature:

A dual rear camera setup with a 3x periscope zoom lens for enhanced photography.

The smartphone will sport a premium golden finish and is expected to carry design upgrades over last year’s Vivo T3 Pro.

Reports further suggest that features like a powerful processor, curved AMOLED display, large battery, and waterproof certification make it an all-around performer.

Expected specifications

The Vivo T4 Pro is tipped to launch with a 6.78-inch 1.5K resolution display offering a smooth visual experience. Powering the phone could be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, paired with ample RAM and storage options. For photography, the device may feature a 50MP primary camera along with a secondary periscope sensor for zoom capabilities.

Expansion of Vivo T-Series

So far, Vivo has introduced several smartphones under the T4 lineup, including-

Vivo T4 Lite

Vivo T4 5G

Vivo T4R 5G

Vivo T4x 5G

The T4 Pro will be the fifth model in the series, and reports also hint at a possible Ultra variant in the pipeline for India.

(Image Source : FLIPKART PAGE)Vivo T4 Pro

Vivo T3 Pro: Predecessor and its features

For comparison, the Vivo T3 Pro, launched last year, was priced at Rs 24,999. It featured a 6.77-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB of internal storage, backed by a 5500mAh battery with 80W fast charging, and a 50MP rear camera. The T4 Pro is expected to offer notable improvements in design and performance over its predecessor.