Vivo T4 Pro listed on Flipkart: Teaser hints at 3x Periscope zoom and golden finish

Vivo, one of the leading brands in the smartphone industry, is gearing up to introduce another powerful smartphone under its popular T-series in India. The upcoming device, named Vivo T4 Pro, has already been spotted on e-commerce platform Flipkart. Ahead of its launch, the company has teased the phone on its official X (formerly known as Twitter) handle, giving a first glimpse of its design and camera module.
The teaser reveals the camera and design on Flipkart
As per the teaser video, the upcoming Vivo T4 Pro will feature:
- A dual rear camera setup with a 3x periscope zoom lens for enhanced photography.
- The smartphone will sport a premium golden finish and is expected to carry design upgrades over last year’s Vivo T3 Pro.
- Reports further suggest that features like a powerful processor, curved AMOLED display, large battery, and waterproof certification make it an all-around performer.
Expected specifications
The Vivo T4 Pro is tipped to launch with a 6.78-inch 1.5K resolution display offering a smooth visual experience. Powering the phone could be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, paired with ample RAM and storage options. For photography, the device may feature a 50MP primary camera along with a secondary periscope sensor for zoom capabilities.
Expansion of Vivo T-Series
So far, Vivo has introduced several smartphones under the T4 lineup, including-
- Vivo T4 Lite
- Vivo T4 5G
- Vivo T4R 5G
- Vivo T4x 5G
The T4 Pro will be the fifth model in the series, and reports also hint at a possible Ultra variant in the pipeline for India.
Vivo T3 Pro: Predecessor and its features
For comparison, the Vivo T3 Pro, launched last year, was priced at Rs 24,999. It featured a 6.77-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB of internal storage, backed by a 5500mAh battery with 80W fast charging, and a 50MP rear camera. The T4 Pro is expected to offer notable improvements in design and performance over its predecessor.