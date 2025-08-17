Infinix Hot 60i 5G: How to buy the phone with maximum discount? Infinix has launched the Hot 60i 5G, its new budget-friendly smartphone, priced at Rs 9,299. With a first-sale discount, it can be purchased for less than Rs 9,000. The phone comes with a 6000mAh battery, a 120Hz display, and a special no-network calling feature powered by Ultra Link Technology.

New Delhi:

The Infinix Hot 60i 5G has been launched in India for Rs 9,299 for its single 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. Buyers can further expand RAM virtually and storage up to 2TB via a microSD card. The phone is available in four attractive colours – Shadow Blue, Monsoon Green, Plum Red, and Sleek Black.

From today, it is available on Flipkart, with a launch offer of a Rs 300 discount on prepaid payments, effectively reducing the price to below Rs 9,000.

Key highlight: No-network calling

The standout feature of the Infinix Hot 60i 5G is its Ultra Link Technology, which enables calling even in areas without a mobile network. Whether you are in a basement, remote area, or indoors with weak signals, this technology ensures connectivity for voice calls – a big plus for budget phone users.

Infinix Hot 60i 5G: Specifications

Display: It comes with a 6.75-inch HD+ LCD along with a 120Hz refresh rate, 670 nits peak brightness, Panda Glass protection Processor: It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chip RAM and storage: 4GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of internal storage (which is expandable up to 2TB) Battery: It is backed by a 6000mAh capacity with 18W charging Rear camera: 50MP primary camera Front camera: 5MP selfie camera Operating system: Android 15 with XOS 15 UI and AI-powered features Durability: IP64 rating for dust and water resistance

Battery and performance

The phone is backed by a 6000mAh battery, promising long backup even for heavy users. With 18W fast charging, it balances efficiency with affordability. Running on Android 15 with XOS 15, users will also experience new AI-powered features for smarter usage.

A strong budget offering

With its unique horizontally aligned camera design, large display, powerful battery, and no-network calling capability, the Infinix Hot 60i 5G stands out as one of the most value-for-money smartphones under Rs 9,000 in India.