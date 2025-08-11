Made by Google 2025 event set for August 20: Pixel 10, Pixel Watch 4, Pixel Buds 2a and more Google’s Made by Google event will unveil the Pixel 10 series along with Pixel Watch 4, Pixel Buds 2a, and Pixelsnap accessories. The new lineup promises faster charging, brighter displays, advanced AI features, better audio, and convenient wireless charging solutions.

New Delhi:

Google, a leading tech player, has been gearing up for its annual Made by Google event on August 20 (2025), where the spotlight will be on the much-anticipated Pixel 10 series smartphones. However, the tech giant is also preparing to unveil other exciting hardware, including the Pixel Watch 4, Pixel Buds 2a, and potentially a new Pixelsnap accessory ecosystem.

Pixel Watch 4: Faster charging, brighter display, and AI integration

The upcoming Pixel Watch 4 is expected to retain its signature circular design but with a key hardware change- charging contacts moved to the left side, introducing a Quick Charge Dock system. This new mechanism could boost charging speeds by up to 25 per cent, allowing a 0–50 per cent charge in 15 minutes and 80 per cent in 30 minutes.

Battery life also sees a bump, with the 41mm variant expected to last 30 hours (Always-On display on) and the 45mm variant extending to 40 hours.

The Actua 360 display is set to deliver slimmer bezels, a 3D edge-to-edge look, and up to 3,000 nits peak brightness- a major jump from the previous 2,000 nits.

On the software side, Gemini AI integration will allow users to 'raise your wrist' for quick AI-driven help, personalised suggestions, and smart text responses directly from the watch.

Pixel Buds 2a: Affordable ANC and better battery

The Pixel Buds 2a are expected to bring Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) to the budget-friendly A-series for the first time, along with possible Spatial Audio support. Powered by a Google Tensor chip, they promise enhanced audio performance.

Battery life could reach seven hours with ANC on, and 20 hours with the case. The earbuds are also expected in fresh colour options, including Iris (deep blue), Fog Light, Hazel, and Strawberry.

Pixelsnap accessories: Magnetic wireless charging

The Pixel 10 series is set to support the new Qi2 wireless charging standard for magnetic alignment charging. Leaks suggest Google will introduce a new Pixelsnap ecosystem, including magnetic chargers and custom cases, similar to Apple’s MagSafe.

Benefits to users

Faster charging for smartwatches with Quick Charge Dock.

Longer battery life across devices.

Advanced AI Integration for more intuitive and conversational use.

Premium Audio Features like ANC and Spatial Audio in affordable earbuds.

Convenient Magnetic Charging with Pixelsnap accessories.

When to buy in India

While the Made by Google event is on August 20, global sales often begin within weeks. Indian availability and pricing will likely be announced soon after, with pre-orders expected via Google Store and major online retailers.