Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for August 11, 2025: Active codes for free rewards Garena has released new India-only redeem codes for Free Fire Max on August 11, 2025. Players can claim free rewards like emotes, pets, and vouchers by redeeming the codes within the 12–18 hour validity window.

New Delhi:

Garena, the Singapore-based gaming giant, has released a fresh set of redeem codes for its popular battle royale title Free Fire Max, giving Indian players the chance to unlock exclusive rewards at no cost. These codes can grant players stylish emotes, rare pets, valuable vouchers, and other in-game items that can boost both gameplay performance and ranking.

India-exclusive limited-time codes

The redeem codes released today are valid only for the Indian region and come with a limited redemption window. Once the maximum number of redemptions is reached, the codes will expire automatically. Players should note that codes from other regions will not work on Indian servers.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for August 11, 2025

Use these codes to claim free in-game perks:

F3L7P2O6I4U8Y1T5 F9A4S8D2F6G3H7J1 F1Z5X9C3V7B2N6M8 F8L3P7O1I5U9Y2T6 F5A9S3D7F1G4H8J2 F8S3D7F4G1H5J9K2 F5H9J1K8L4P2O6I3 F4Q8W2E6R1T5Y9U3 F2Q7W1E5R9T3Y6U4 F1L5P9O3I7U2Y4T8 F7A1S5D9F2G6H3J7 F3H8J4K1L7P5O2I9 F6Q1W5E9R3T7Y2U4 F6Z1X5C2V8B4N9M3

How to redeem Free Fire Max codes

Visit the official Garena Free Fire Rewards Redemption Site. Log in using your Facebook, Google, or X account. Enter the redeem code in the text box and click submit. After confirmation, rewards will be delivered to your in-game mailbox. Diamonds and gold will be credited to your wallet, while other items can be found in the Vault tab.

Key tips for successful redemption

Ensure your game account is linked to a social media platform (guest accounts cannot redeem codes). Codes are valid for 12–18 hours only. Each code can be redeemed once per account. Redeem quickly to avoid missing out, as codes have a usage limit.

Important note for Indian players: Where to download the game from?

The original Free Fire game was banned in India in 2020 along with other Chinese apps. However, Garena Free Fire Max remains available in the country, and those who are willing to enjoy the game may download it from the Google Play Store (Android) or Apple App Store (iOS).