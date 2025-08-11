Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for August 11, 2025: Active codes for free rewards

Garena, the Singapore-based gaming giant, has released a fresh set of redeem codes for its popular battle royale title Free Fire Max, giving Indian players the chance to unlock exclusive rewards at no cost. These codes can grant players stylish emotes, rare pets, valuable vouchers, and other in-game items that can boost both gameplay performance and ranking.
India-exclusive limited-time codes
The redeem codes released today are valid only for the Indian region and come with a limited redemption window. Once the maximum number of redemptions is reached, the codes will expire automatically. Players should note that codes from other regions will not work on Indian servers.
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for August 11, 2025
Use these codes to claim free in-game perks:
- F3L7P2O6I4U8Y1T5
- F9A4S8D2F6G3H7J1
- F1Z5X9C3V7B2N6M8
- F8L3P7O1I5U9Y2T6
- F5A9S3D7F1G4H8J2
- F8S3D7F4G1H5J9K2
- F5H9J1K8L4P2O6I3
- F4Q8W2E6R1T5Y9U3
- F2Q7W1E5R9T3Y6U4
- F1L5P9O3I7U2Y4T8
- F7A1S5D9F2G6H3J7
- F3H8J4K1L7P5O2I9
- F6Q1W5E9R3T7Y2U4
- F6Z1X5C2V8B4N9M3
How to redeem Free Fire Max codes
- Visit the official Garena Free Fire Rewards Redemption Site.
- Log in using your Facebook, Google, or X account.
- Enter the redeem code in the text box and click submit.
- After confirmation, rewards will be delivered to your in-game mailbox.
- Diamonds and gold will be credited to your wallet, while other items can be found in the Vault tab.
Key tips for successful redemption
- Ensure your game account is linked to a social media platform (guest accounts cannot redeem codes).
- Codes are valid for 12–18 hours only.
- Each code can be redeemed once per account.
- Redeem quickly to avoid missing out, as codes have a usage limit.
Important note for Indian players: Where to download the game from?
The original Free Fire game was banned in India in 2020 along with other Chinese apps. However, Garena Free Fire Max remains available in the country, and those who are willing to enjoy the game may download it from the Google Play Store (Android) or Apple App Store (iOS).