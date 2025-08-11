Advertisement
  3. Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for August 11, 2025: Active codes for free rewards

Garena has released new India-only redeem codes for Free Fire Max on August 11, 2025. Players can claim free rewards like emotes, pets, and vouchers by redeeming the codes within the 12–18 hour validity window.

Free Fire Max
Free Fire Max Image Source : Garena
Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

Garena, the Singapore-based gaming giant, has released a fresh set of redeem codes for its popular battle royale title Free Fire Max, giving Indian players the chance to unlock exclusive rewards at no cost. These codes can grant players stylish emotes, rare pets, valuable vouchers, and other in-game items that can boost both gameplay performance and ranking.

India-exclusive limited-time codes

The redeem codes released today are valid only for the Indian region and come with a limited redemption window. Once the maximum number of redemptions is reached, the codes will expire automatically. Players should note that codes from other regions will not work on Indian servers.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for August 11, 2025

Use these codes to claim free in-game perks:

  1. F3L7P2O6I4U8Y1T5
  2. F9A4S8D2F6G3H7J1
  3. F1Z5X9C3V7B2N6M8
  4. F8L3P7O1I5U9Y2T6
  5. F5A9S3D7F1G4H8J2
  6. F8S3D7F4G1H5J9K2
  7. F5H9J1K8L4P2O6I3
  8. F4Q8W2E6R1T5Y9U3
  9. F2Q7W1E5R9T3Y6U4
  10. F1L5P9O3I7U2Y4T8
  11. F7A1S5D9F2G6H3J7
  12. F3H8J4K1L7P5O2I9
  13. F6Q1W5E9R3T7Y2U4
  14. F6Z1X5C2V8B4N9M3

How to redeem Free Fire Max codes

 

  1. Visit the official Garena Free Fire Rewards Redemption Site.
  2. Log in using your Facebook, Google, or X account.
  3. Enter the redeem code in the text box and click submit.
  4. After confirmation, rewards will be delivered to your in-game mailbox.
  5. Diamonds and gold will be credited to your wallet, while other items can be found in the Vault tab.

Key tips for successful redemption

 

  1. Ensure your game account is linked to a social media platform (guest accounts cannot redeem codes).
  2. Codes are valid for 12–18 hours only.
  3. Each code can be redeemed once per account.
  4. Redeem quickly to avoid missing out, as codes have a usage limit.

Important note for Indian players: Where to download the game from?

The original Free Fire game was banned in India in 2020 along with other Chinese apps. However, Garena Free Fire Max remains available in the country, and those who are willing to enjoy the game may download it from the Google Play Store (Android) or Apple App Store (iOS).

Top News

