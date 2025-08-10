Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra to launch with fastest RAM, AI features and Quad camera setup Samsung’s Galaxy S26 Ultra, expected in January 2026, will debut with 10.7 Gbps LPDDR5X RAM, Snapdragon 8 Elite 3, and a 200MP quad camera setup. The device is set to challenge Apple and other premium brands with its top-tier specs, AI features, and powerful hardware.

New Delhi:

A fresh leak about Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S26 Ultra has set the tech world abuzz, with reports claiming it will feature the fastest RAM ever in a smartphone. Capable of speeds up to 10.7 Gbps, this new hardware leap is expected to give tough competition to Apple, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Vivo, and other top brands. The Galaxy S26 Ultra is likely to launch in January 2026, alongside the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26 Edge. Running OneUI 8.5 based on Android 16, the device will come packed with next-gen AI capabilities.

Major upgrade over Galaxy S25 Ultra

The Galaxy S26 Ultra will succeed the Galaxy S25 Ultra launched earlier this year. While the design changes are expected to be minimal, the hardware inside is getting a significant refresh. The phone will sport a quad rear camera setup with a massive 200MP primary sensor, accompanied by 50MP, 48MP, and 10MP lenses. Features like periscope zoom and 10x optical zoom will further enhance photography capabilities.

Fastest LPDDR5X RAM ever seen!

According to a report from SamMobile, the Galaxy S26 Ultra will be powered by LPDDR5X RAM, offering up to 10.7 Gbps data transfer speeds. Built on 12nm process technology, this DRAM chip is the smallest Samsung has ever made. First unveiled in April 2024, Samsung claimed it could boost performance by up to 25%.

The device may also be the first smartphone to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite 3 processor, although some leaks suggest it was quietly used in the Galaxy S25 Ultra without an official announcement.

Specifications (Expected)

Display: To come with a 6.9-inch OLED display, supporting a 144Hz refresh rate Processor: It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite 3 RAM/Storage: Up to 24GB RAM, 1TB of internal storage Battery: Backed by a 5500mAh with 45W wired and 25W wireless charging Cameras: Four rear camera setup (200MP + 50MP + 48MP + 10MP rear) and a 42MP front shooter Operating system: It runs on Android 16 OS, which is layered with OneUI 8.5

AI and performance at the core

With mass production of the new DRAM chip starting in late 2024, Samsung is aiming to push smartphone speed and efficiency to new heights. Combined with advanced AI features in OneUI 8.5, the Galaxy S26 Ultra promises to redefine flagship performance.