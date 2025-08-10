Motorola Edge 60 Pro gets major price cut with up to Rs 3500 discount: Details Motorola has rolled out a major price cut on its flagship-like mid-range smartphone, the Edge 60 Pro, making it more affordable for Indian buyers. Packed with premium features like up to 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, a 6.7-inch Quad Curved AMOLED display, and the powerful MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme.

Motorola has slashed the price of its feature-packed Edge 60 Pro smartphone, making it available at a significantly lower cost. With up to 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, a 6.7-inch Quad Curved AMOLED display, and a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme processor, the device now offers better value for money. Buyers can also avail instant discounts of up to Rs 3,500.

Big price drop on Motorola Edge 60 Pro

The Motorola Edge 60 Pro, launched earlier this year, is now available at reduced prices across its three variants:

8GB RAM and 256GB storage: Rs 29,999 (Rs 2,500 off)

12GB RAM and 256GB storage: Rs 33,999 (Rs 3,500 off)

16GB RAM and 512GB storage: Rs 37,999 (Rs 2,500 off)

Colour options and discount

Customers can purchase the device in Pentaton Dazzling Blue, Pentaton Shadow, and Pentaton Grape colour options. Discounts are available via Motorola’s official website, with the highest instant discount of ₹3,500 applicable on the 12GB RAM variant.

Display and design

The phone features a 6.7-inch Super HD Quad Curved AMOLED display with a resolution of 1.5K (2712 x 1220 pixels), a 120Hz refresh rate, and peak brightness up to 4500 nits. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i and comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Performance and storage

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme processor, the Edge 60 Pro offers up to 16GB RAM and 512GB internal storage. It runs on Android 15 and promises 3 years of OS updates and 4 years of security updates.

Battery and charging

This device houses a 6000mAh battery with 90W wired and 15W wireless fast charging support, ensuring minimal downtime.

Camera setup

The rear quad-camera system includes a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, a 10MP telephoto lens, and a multispectral 3-in-1 light sensor. On the front, there’s a 50MP selfie camera for sharp selfies and high-quality video calls.