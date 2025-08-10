Google to shut down Steam Support for Chromebooks: Millions of gamers to be affected Google will discontinue Steam Beta support for Chromebooks as of January 1, 2026, affecting millions of users who currently enjoy PC-like gaming experiences on the lightweight devices.

New Delhi:

Google has announced it will end support for Steam Beta on Chromebooks at the close of 2025. Starting January 1, 2026, users will no longer be able to launch Steam, install new games, or access the platform. Even pre-installed Steam games will be automatically removed from Chromebooks.

This marks the end of a gaming experiment that began in 2022, when Google partnered with Steam to bring PC gaming capabilities to Chromebook users through a beta program.

What is steam?

Steam is one of the world’s largest PC gaming platforms, offering thousands of games for purchase, download, or rental. While it was traditionally designed for Windows, macOS, and Linux, the Steam Beta brought 99 selected PC titles to Chromebooks, allowing gamers to enjoy high-quality titles on ChromeOS devices.

Why will the shutdown hurt Chromebook gamers?

Chromebooks are known for their light, fast, and internet-focused operating system, but they could not historically run many AAA or PC-specific games. The Steam Beta program helped bridge that gap by allowing Chromebook users to enjoy more advanced gaming experiences.

Once the shutdown takes place, users will have to rely on the Android gaming ecosystem via the Google Play Store, which lacks many PC-exclusive titles.

Transition for users

According to 9to5Google, Google has already started sending notifications to Chromebook users about the shutdown. The Steam Beta will remain fully functional until December 31, 2025, giving gamers over a year to continue enjoying the service before transitioning to alternative platforms.

From January 1, 2026, Chromebook owners will have to download games directly from the Google Play Store or use cloud gaming services like NVIDIA GeForce Now or Xbox Cloud Gaming if they want to keep playing PC-quality games.

Impact on Indian sers

In India, Chromebooks are popular among students and lightweight computer users. Many young gamers had embraced Steam Beta as a way to enjoy PC titles without buying expensive gaming laptops. The shutdown could push many towards Android-based gaming or third-party cloud gaming platforms, possibly increasing data usage and subscription costs.