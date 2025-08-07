UPI services crash across India: Users report widespread payment failures on social media UPI services across India faced widespread outages on Thursday evening, leaving users frustrated and unable to complete digital payments. Reports began pouring in around 8:30 PM IST on Downdetector, with social media flooded by complaints and humorous takes on the situation.

Several users across India have reported issues related to UPI transactions on Thursday (August 7) evening, sparking concern and annoyance. As per the Downdetector (a popular platform used to report any concerns related to online sites, social media and other online services), more than 62 per cent of users have experienced payment failures, while 29 per cent are facing fund transfer-related issues, and around 8 per cent reported about the app-related glitches.

Downdetector flags spike in complaints

The complaints started to surface at around 8:30 PM IST, as per Downdetector's outage map. The UPI disruption reportedly affected multiple apps and bank services (related to online money transfer), which was causing temporary digital payment chaos.

NPCI issued an important statement:

"Regret inconvenience on intermittent UPI connectivity issues as few of the banks were having some internal technical problems. NPCI systems have been working fine and we have worked with these banks to ensure quick resolution."

Social media reacts with anger and memes

Many Indian UPI users have posted about the issue on the official X (formerly known as Twitter), about the concerns, where they have vented their frustration.

Majorly, we saw people tagging Bank of India, RBI, HDFC, and more such banks. These X posts started flooding the platform at around 8 PM IST onwards, where frustrated users expressed their discomfort.

Some users have been stating that they are facing issues since August 4, when a user shared a screenshot of his transaction:

No official statement yet

By the time of writing, there has been no official communication from the NPCI (National Payments Corporation of India) or major banks regarding the cause of the outage or estimated resolution time.

While many users have been complaining about the issue, some users have been using the platform normally, just like any other day. It is yet not clear if the issue is caused due to the bank server, app issue, or their telecom service provider's issue. Also, no bank officials have made any statement related to the concerning issue.