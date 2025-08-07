OnePlus 15 India launch tipped: Major camera, chipset and display upgrades revealed OnePlus is preparing to launch its next flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 15, expected in October 2025. The device will bring several upgrades, including a redesigned camera module, Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 (Elite 2) chipset, a flat 1.5K OLED display, and a massive 7,000mAh battery.

New Delhi:

OnePlus is finally switching things up in their upcoming lineups, and this time it's about the camera module. The company seem to be making a change after sticking with a circular camera design for almost three years in a row. The upcoming OnePlus 15 is expected to feature a new square camera island, which was seen in the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro (OnePlus 13R).

As per the leaks, the device will come with a triple-camera setup, which will include:

50MP main sensor

Ultra-wide-angle lens

Periscope-style telephoto lens

This design revamp signals the company’s intent to compete with the top-tier flagships in both performance as well as aesthetics.

Next-gen Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 processor inside

The OnePlus 15 is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chipset, which is Qualcomm’s most advanced SoC for 2025. This chip is expected to feature:

Oryon CPU architecture

Adreno 840 GPU

16MB cache for faster performance and smoother graphics

With this upgrade, the OnePlus 15 will rival other premium phones launching in 2025.

Battery: 7,000mAh with 100W fast charging

The OnePlus 15 is expected to pack a massive 7,000mAh battery, making it one of the highest-capacity batteries in any flagship smartphone.

Fast charging could reach 100W, but OnePlus may limit it to avoid heating issues and ensure long-term battery health.

Flat 1.5K OLED display with ultra-thin bezels

In terms of display, the OnePlus 15 may use a flat 1.5K OLED panel with LIPO (Low Injection Pressure Overmolding) technology.

This display tech helps reduce bezel size and improves both durability and manufacturing efficiency.

Expected launch date and price in India

According to leaks from Digital Chat Station, the OnePlus 15 will launch in October 2025 in India, with a global launch likely in early 2026.

The expected price in India is around ₹69,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, similar to the OnePlus 13.