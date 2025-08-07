Samsung launches 2025 Soundbar range in India starting at Rs 14990 with AI features and smart home integration Samsung has launched its 2025 soundbar lineup in India, starting at Rs 14,990 and available across Samsung.com, offline stores, and e-commerce platforms. The range includes AI-powered features like real-time sound optimisation, wireless Dolby Atmos, and smart home compatibility.

New Delhi:

Samsung India has officially launched its 2025 soundbar lineup in the Indian market. The speakers feature two new models- the flagship HW-Q990F and the convertible HW-QS700F. The range starts at Rs 14,990 and extends up to Rs 92,990, offering a premium audio experience for a diverse range of users. These soundbars are now available for purchase on Samsung.com, as well as in offline stores and on major e-commerce platforms across India.

AI-enhanced features for a cinematic experience at home

The 2025 soundbars come loaded with Samsung’s upgraded AI Sound Engine that automatically adjusts audio based on content type, ambient sound, and room environment. Other standout features include Dynamic Bass Control for distortion-free deep bass, Active Voice Amplifier Pro for clearer dialogue, Wireless Dolby Atmos, and Q-Symphony Pro, which syncs soundbars with Samsung TVs for immersive surround sound. An integrated Gyro Sensor helps optimise sound, whether the device is wall-mounted or placed on a table.

Why it’s great for Indian homes

Samsung’s new Convertible Fit Design with a compact 6.5" wireless subwoofer—which is 58 per cent smaller than before, making it a perfect fit for modern Indian interiors. The minimalist design not only saves space but also adapts to the way users position the soundbar, making it ideal for apartments and space-conscious Indian households. AI personalisation and ambient noise detection also cater well to Indian usage patterns, where background noise is common.

The Smart Edge in a competitive market

What sets Samsung apart is the combination of AI-powered sound, smart assistant compatibility (supporting Alexa, SmartThings, AirPlay, Google Assistant, Chromecast), and its seamless integration with Samsung TVs.

These features give the soundbars a competitive edge over other brands like Sony, JBL or LG in the mid-to-premium soundbar segment. With Dolby Atmos, a sleeker design, and smarter control, Samsung’s 2025 soundbar range is built for users who want an adaptive and high-performance audio solution.