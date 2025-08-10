BSNL launches 336 days plan under Rs 1500 with unlimited calls and more BSNL has introduced a new Rs 1499 prepaid recharge that offers an extended validity of 336 days — nearly 11 months. The plan is designed for customers who want to keep their SIM active for a long period without frequent recharges.

New Delhi:

BSNL, one of the leading telecom service providers, owned by the Government, has rolled out a 336-day prepaid plan priced at Rs 1499, offering unlimited calls, 24GB total data, and 100 daily SMS. Targeted at users who primarily need calling and messaging, this plan costs less than Rs 5 per day and aims to attract long-term customers. The move comes alongside BSNL’s network expansion efforts to improve connectivity nationwide.

With this pack, subscribers get unlimited voice calling, free national roaming, 100 free SMS per day, and a total of 24GB data for the entire validity period. There is no daily data limit, but since the data allotment is fixed, heavy internet users will need an additional data pack.

Perfect for calling and messaging users

The plan targets customers who use their BSNL number mainly for voice calls and SMS, rather than heavy internet usage. At less than Rs 5 per day, it’s one of the most affordable long-term calling plans in India.

Recharges can be done via the BSNL website or the Self Care app.

BSNL’s focus on network expansion

To address long-standing complaints about weak connectivity, BSNL is investing heavily in infrastructure. The state-run telecom operator has recently installed 1 lakh new 4G/5G towers across India and plans to add another 1 lakh towers soon.

These upgrades aim to tackle common issues faced by BSNL users, including call drops and slow internet speeds. Better coverage could make BSNL’s budget-friendly plans even more appealing to cost-conscious consumers.

Market impact

With private telecom operators offering shorter validity at higher prices, BSNL’s Rs 1,499 plan poses a serious challenge to competitors. The move could attract users looking for affordable long-term connectivity while pushing rivals to reconsider their pricing strategies.

With the cutting-edge competition in the Indian market due to private service providers like Airtel, Jio and Vi, BSNL has been constantly working on growing its reach and services in the Indian market, with the aim to have the best service at an affordable price tag.