Google Pixel Watch 4 design and colours leaked ahead of launch: Details here Leaked images of the upcoming Google Pixel Watch 4 reveal its full design, available sizes, and five colour options ahead of its expected launch on August 20 at the Made by Google event.

New Delhi:

Google Pixel Watch 4, the much-anticipated smartwatch from the leading tech giant, is set to launch in the upcoming global event, but several details have already surfaced ahead of the official launch. It was recently noticed that the design and colour details have been leaked, and as per the reports, the upcoming smartwatch will feature a round dial which will look similar to the Pixel Watch 3. Also, the smartwatch will have slimmer bezels this time, and some leaked renders by tipster Bedros Pamboukian show the smartwatch will be made available in two sizes- 41mm and 45mm, and multiple stylish colour options.

Five colour variants revealed

The 41mm Pixel Watch 4 is expected to be available in 4 colour options:

Iris (silver case) Lemongrass (champagne gold case) Porcelain (polished silver case) Obsidian (matte black case)

The larger 45mm variant is tipped to arrive:

Moonstone (satin finish) Porcelain Obsidian

Specs and features (Expected)

According to earlier leaks, the Pixel Watch 4 may include:

New Workout Builder feature Revamped charging system (0–50 per cent in 15 minutes, 0–80 per cent in 30 minutes) WearOS enhancements Improved performance and battery efficiency

The watch is expected to be priced at around Rs. 30,500 for the 41mm Wi-Fi variant, while the 45mm Wi-Fi model may cost around Rs. 34,800.

Launch date and what else to expect?

The Made by Google event is scheduled for August 20, where Google is likely to launch:

Pixel Watch 4 Pixel 10 series smartphones Possibly the new Pixel Buds 2a

Google Pixel Watch 4 for Indian users: What to expect?

With the Pixel Watch 4’s global launch on August 20, Indian users could look forward to the smartwatch hitting the Indian market soon after. If priced competitively around Rs. 30,000 to 35,000, the upcoming wearable could be a strong rival to the Samsung Galaxy Watch and Apple Watch in India.