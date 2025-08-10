Pixel 9 gets massive Rs 27000 price cut, ahead of Pixel 10 launch: Know the deal Ahead of the Pixel 10 launch on August 21, Google has slashed the Pixel 9’s price by up to Rs 27,000 in India. Now available for Rs 64,999 with additional discounts and exchange offers, the phone packs a 6.3-inch OLED display, Tensor G4 chip, dual cameras, and a 4,700mAh battery.

New Delhi:

Just before the Google Pixel 10 series launch, which is scheduled for August 21, the tech giant has dropped the price of its Pixel 9 device. The phone is now available at a massive price drop of up to Rs 27,000 in India. Originally priced at Rs 79,999, the flagship is now available at Rs 64,999 with additional bank discounts, exchange offers, and EMI options.

Pixel 9- Big price cut

Google Pixel 9 is now listed at Rs 64,999 on the official Google e-store. Buyers can also avail a Rs 5,000 exchange bonus and Rs 7,000 instant cashback, taking the total savings up to Rs 27,000 from the launch price. No-cost EMI options and exchange deals make the offer even more appealing.

Display and design

The Pixel 9 comes with a 6.3-inch Acute OLED display along with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 2,700 nits. It also features an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure unlocking.

Performance and storage

It is powered by the Tensor G4 processor and further comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone runs Android 15 and features Google’s Gemini AI for enhanced user experience.

Camera setup

The Pixel 9 features a dual rear camera system, including a 50MP primary lens and a 48MP secondary lens. For selfies and video calls, it offers a 10.5MP front camera.

Battery and charging

The device is backed by a 4,700mAh battery with 35W wired and wireless charging support via USB Type-C, with ensured quick power-ups.

With the Pixel 10 series just around the corner, Google’s aggressive pricing on the Pixel 9 makes it an attractive option for users seeking flagship performance at a lower cost. For those who do not need the very latest model, this deal offers premium features, powerful hardware, and Google’s signature camera quality at a significantly reduced price.